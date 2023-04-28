Ryan's Drew Sanders
Ryan alumnus Drew Sanders carries the ball for a touchdown during a 2019 game. After a breakout season at Arkansas, Sanders was selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

 DRC file photo

Drew Sanders is officially an NFL draft pick.

The former Ryan standout was selected by the Denver Broncos with the 67th overall pick in the third round of the draft on Friday night.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

