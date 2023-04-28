Sanders declared for the draft after his breakout year at Arkansas this past season. He racked up 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his debut season with the Razorbacks after spending the first two years of his career at Alabama.
The former five-star recruit transferred to Arkansas after seeing limited action in two seasons with the Crimson Tide.
Sanders was a jack-of-all-trades during his time at Ryan. His senior season alone, Sanders ran for 380 yards and 12 touchdowns, caught 44 passes for 774 yards and 12 more scores and racked up 46 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and nine sacks defensively.
Sanders' defensive contributions popped the most his junior season, particularly in tallying 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) in the 2018 season. Those accolades earned Sanders the Record-Chronicle's 2018 All-Area MVP.
Sanders chose to focus on the defensive side when he entered college, a decision that has since paid dividends for his professional career.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.