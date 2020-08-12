Ryan football coach Dave Henigan announced a change to his team’s 2020 football schedule via Twitter on Tuesday.
The Raiders will now open the season against Class 6A power Arlington Martin. The game is slated for Sept. 24 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Ryan, which finished 15-1 last year and lost in the Class 5A Division I state title game, was originally scheduled to face Dallas South Oak Cliff in Week 1. But South Oak Cliff is in Dallas County, which has stringent COVID-19 restrictions.
Dallas County has ordered the closure of public schools through Labor Day.
With the exception of a few date changes, the remainder of Ryan’s schedule remains unaffected.
The season opener against Martin is one of five Thursday night games for the Raiders. They will also play at least six games at Collins, including a Week 2 showdown against fellow Denton ISD rival Guyer. Ryan is technically the away team for that game.