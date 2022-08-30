Ryan Week 2 img
Ryan coach Dave Henigan addresses his players after Monday’s practice. The Raiders will play Bryant (Ark.) this week in Shreveport, Louisiana.

 John Fields/DRC

A week after suffering a narrow defeat to New Braunfels in Belton, another lengthy road trip and non-district test await Ryan this week.

The Raiders head east to Shreveport, Louisiana, for a Friday night battle with Bryant, which has won four consecutive state titles in Arkansas’ largest classification. The Hornets also played a Texas team last fall when they took a narrow four-point loss to Longview, a team Ryan knocked off once during the regular season and again in the playoffs.

