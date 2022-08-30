A week after suffering a narrow defeat to New Braunfels in Belton, another lengthy road trip and non-district test await Ryan this week.
The Raiders head east to Shreveport, Louisiana, for a Friday night battle with Bryant, which has won four consecutive state titles in Arkansas’ largest classification. The Hornets also played a Texas team last fall when they took a narrow four-point loss to Longview, a team Ryan knocked off once during the regular season and again in the playoffs.
Between the Raiders’ surprising Week 1 defeat, Bryant losing its starting quarterback from last fall, and the travel involved for both sides, unpredictability may be the only certainty in the matchup. Ryan’s focus is on putting last week in the past ahead of its final non-district contest.
“There’s nothing you can do about [last week], what’s done is done,” coach Dave Henigan said. “Credit to New Braunfels, they stayed in the game, came back and won it. How that happened really is irrelevant at this point.
“The whole point for us is to go back to work and work on the things we can correct. A lot of the mistakes we made in that game are easily correctable.”
Bryant won its first contest of the season last Saturday, taking a 38-17 neutral site victory over Benton (Ark.). It was led by 222 passing yards and four touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Jordan Walker. Wide receiver Mytorian Singleton led the receiving corps with four catches for 53 yards and two scores.
In their season-opening loss, the Raiders led by as many as 19 points early in the second half before surrendering 20 unanswered points to New Braunfels down the stretch and seeing a late comeback effort fall short. It marked just the second regular season defeat Ryan has suffered since 2014 after dropping a 14-7 affair to Guyer in last year’s opener.
“We had an abnormal amount of assignment errors that cost us, penalties cost us,” Henigan said. “We were up 33-14 and had a chance to blow the game open, then we had a bad snap that cost us. Drops, busted assignments in the secondary, missed tackles — you can name just about anything, they all happened. We have plenty to clean up, but we will.”
Heading into their matchup with the Hornets, the Raiders will be challenged by some formidable playmakers.
Running back Chris Gannaway holds several collegiate scholarship offers and ran for 50 yards on seven carries last week along with hauling in a 69-yard reception. Singleton is another threat for an inexperienced Ryan defense that returns just four starters from last season.
After surrendering 518 yards of total offense to New Braunfels last week, the Raiders must consider tightening up on the defensive side a top priority.
“We just have to be better as a whole. We have to stop the run and be more disciplined,” linebacker Anthony Hill said. “We’re still a young team; we still have a chance to win a state championship.
“We’re just trying to get better as a whole, forget about last week and focus on the next week.”
On the defensive side, Bryant boasts three-star junior edge rusher TJ Lindsey. He racked up 44 tackles, 19 quarterback hurries and seven sacks last season. Lindsey and the Hornets’ defense appear poised to present the Raiders a challenge after allowing more than 20 points just three times last season.
Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis is coming off a 9 of 23 passing performance last week, when he threw for 138 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Running back Kalib Hicks added 17 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown, while Hill also found the end zone on a long touchdown run after receiving a direct snap.
Wide receiver Jordyn Bailey was the lone Raider with more than one catch in tallying seven receptions for 85 yards and one score.
Ryan knows a better overall performance will be needed on both sides of the ball to earn a different outcome against Bryant.
“They’re a huge challenge,” Henigan said. “They are very good from everything I’ve seen on film. Physical, big, well-coached, play hard, a good scheme — they’re a really good program.
“For us, this is the equivalent of the fourth, fifth or sixth round of the playoffs type of team. It’s going to be a challenge.”
