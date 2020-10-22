FRISCO — They can’t all be pretty. But they can all still be wins.
Billy Bowman Jr. accounted for 159 total yards and four touchdowns as a receiver and running back, Seth Henigan threw for 281 yards and four scores, and Ryan made an uncharacteristic mistake-prone night an afterthought while routing Frisco Wakeland 41-3 on Thursday at Toyota Stadium.
Ryan racked up 110 yards in penalties, turned the ball over twice and had two touchdowns called back. Yet it took a 25-point lead into halftime and finished the night with 604 total yards.
The Raiders (4-0, 2-0 District 5-5A Division I) have outscored their first two district opponents 82-3.
“We had a lot of drives we didn’t finish, and a lot of penalties that took away two or three touchdowns if I remember correctly,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “The reality is, we’ve had two practices since the quarantine. So all things considered, you’re bound to be rusty at times.
“But this was definitely a good win over a good football team.”
Wakeland (4-1, 2-1) was unbeaten coming in and hadn’t surrendered more than 13 points in any of its previous games. Ryan had more than that by the end of the first quarter, and its offense proved to be incredibly balanced with 338 passing yards and 266 more in the ground game.
Bowman was the catalyst. While he and Seth Henigan struggled to connect early on a few deep balls, Bowman finished with 85 yards through the air and scored on receptions of 8 and 9 yards, respectively. He also added a pair of rushing touchdowns for 15 and 16 yards while rushing for 74 yards.
Leading 14-3 late in the second quarter, Seth Henigan and Bowman connected on a pair of touchdowns in the final 2:06 of the half to extend Ryan’s lead to 25 points.
Bowman’s 16-yard touchdown run through the heart of the Wolverine defense with 25 seconds left in the third quarter pushed Ryan’s lead to 41-3. By that point, Ryan began subbing players.
“[Billy] is special,” coach Henigan said. “Our offensive coaching staff is doing a good job of moving him around and making sure he touches the ball in different spots. When he does, good things happen.”
Seth Henigan and backup Khalon Davis did well getting everyone involved. Seven receivers touched the ball Thursday for the Raiders, and five of them had at least 43 yards.
John Hutchinson came off the bench to finish with 38 rushing yards and 67 more through the air to go with a 15-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Jordyn Bailey had three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Ty Marsh, a Houston commit, had one catch for 50 yards.
Ke’Ori Hicks rushed for 95 yards before being injured in the second quarter.
The win extends Ryan’s regular-season winning streak to 54 games.