Excitement abounds for football teams across the state as they make final preparations for another fall of Friday night lights.
For Ryan, the season’s first showdown comes a day sooner than most. The Raiders kick off non-district play at 7 p.m. Thursday against New Braunfels, a Class 6A foe that brings back 12 starters from a strong 2021 team. The Unicorns will present an early test for Ryan’s (5A-DI) lengthy run of regular-season success in dropping just one regular-season game over the last seven years.
“This time of year, you don’t really know. You don’t have much film. It’s more based on some of the things they’ve done last year,” coach Dave Henigan said of New Braunfels. “They were 9-3 in 6A, had a really good year and beat some really good teams.
“We’ll have our hands full.”
The two sides will square off at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium in a neutral site affair.
Coming off a 12-2 season and regional final appearance, the Raiders’ biggest strength is an experienced offense with seven starters back from a season ago. All 11 offensive starters are seniors, headlined by quarterback Khalon Davis, running back Kalib Hicks, wide receiver Jordyn Bailey and some experienced offensive linemen.
The unit has all the tools to be an explosive force with big play potential few teams can match.
There is a bit less experience on the defensive side with just four returning starters. Linebacker Anthony Hill, defensive lineman MarQuice Hill and defensive backs Chance Rucker and Kaden Kelly will help anchor the youthful unit.
“Our play on the defensive line and the front seven, that’s the biggest part of every game,” Anthony Hill said. “If we dominate off the ball, we’re going to have a big chance to win.”
Some youth elsewhere in the secondary could be challenged by New Braunfels’ strong tandem of returning wide receivers.
Although their star quarterback and top running back are gone, the Unicorns bring back their top two receiving yards leaders in junior Lance Beeghley and senior Landon Marsh, who are both listed at 6-foot-2. Beeghley led the way last year with 36 catches for 701 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Marsh added 45 catches, 606 yards and six scores. Marsh was also a weapon in the run game with 111 rushing yards and four scores.
Rucker and Kelly will be key to slowing the duo down alongside sophomore cornerback Trae Williams, who Henigan said will start. Senior Braeden Dozier, junior Elijah Wallace and sophomore Jordan Washington could all factor in on the back end as well. Dozier saw some varsity playing time last season, but Wallace and Washington did not.
Despite the lack of experience on defense, Henigan feels the unit can play up to Ryan’s lofty standards.
“Even though we’re starting a bunch of young kids on defense, I still expect them to play great,” Henigan said. “We’ve got some young guys in the secondary, so hopefully we can help them out by getting some pressure and not letting them hang onto the ball for very long.”
Week 1 games often involve plenty of growing pains as teams look to build chemistry and inevitably make mistakes in the process. Henigan emphasized to his team that those miscues would come and placed the priority on building up from a base of intensity and effort.
“Whether it’s a mental error, an alignment error, a coaching error, there’s going to be some mistakes early in the season,” Henigan said. “I want to make sure when we watch that video Friday that we’re playing hard and playing up to what our standard is. That’s big this time of year, to make sure that foundation is there as far as how we play.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.