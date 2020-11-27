FRISCO — Ryan is normally playing a second or third round playoff game on the day after Thanksgiving. This year is a little different, though, as a delayed start left them with a few more weeks to go in the regular season.
Regardless, the Raiders are very much in playoff form.
Fueled by a punishing defense and an offense that was impossible to stop despite a few early miscues, Ryan, the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I, beat Frisco Independence 52-21 Friday at the Ford Center at The Star.
Texas commit Ja’Tavion Sanders was the catalyst, racking up 157 total yards and scoring four times.
Sanders, a five-star recruit, now has 12 offensive touchdowns and one defensive score this season.
Ryan (8-0, 6-0 District 5-5A Division I) racked up 611 yards and scored 38 of its points over the second and third quarters. It is now one win away from clinching its sixth straight district title and unbeaten regular season.
“[Independence] is a good team, so you have to give them credit. But we have to take care of the ball better; we left some points off the board,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “All in all, we battled and made a lot of big plays on both sides of the ball. We threw the ball well, ran it well and had a dominant performance up front on defense.”
Ryan has scored 41 or more points in all but one game this season. To do it again Friday, the Raiders had to overcome an up and down first quarter where they turned the ball over twice. By the end of those first 12 minutes, Ryan found itself clinging to a 14-7 lead. The Raiders went on to score 17 unanswered points to close the half, then scored three more times in the third quarter.
Two of those third-quarter scores came during a 1 minute, 43 second stretch and included a 9-yard touchdown run by quarterback and Memphis commit Seth Henigan and a 46-yard interception return by Oklahoma pledge Billy Bowman Jr. It was Bowman’s second touchdown of the game and gave Ryan a 45-14 lead.
Sanders was the game-changer, however, notching his second straight game of at least three touchdowns.
He scored on touchdown receptions of 77 and 11 yards to open the game. He then added a 6-yard touchdown run and another run from 5 yards away in the second and third quarters, respectively — both as a Wildcat quarterback.
Meanwhile, Frisco Independence could not get anything going offensively. The Knights punted 10 times on the night and didn’t surpass 100 total yards until the fourth quarter. Quarterback Braylon Braxton was under constant duress all night and did not have any help from the Knights’ ground game, which managed just 63 yards.
Braxton finished the game having completed 12 of his 29 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
“It starts with defense. Everyone loves offense, but it starts with defense here,” coach Henigan said. “I thought we played physical and fast. We had a lot of guys getting to the football, and we had some big hits. I thought they had a good performance. We pressured the quarterback; that was one of our keys this week.”
Friday marked the first game where Ryan’s starters played well into the second half since they faced Guyer in Week 2. Seth Henigan threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns while adding a third on the ground. Jordyn Bailey caught eight passes for 128 yards. Ke’Ori Hicks and Kalib Hicks rushed for 89 and 75 yards, respectively.
Ryan pushed its regular-season winning streak to 58 games ahead of Friday’s home game against Frisco Lone Star.
“We did a lot of good things, but we’ve got to clean up turnovers. There are some things we did tonight that you can’t do and will cost you in the playoffs,” coach Henigan said. “We’re starting to play pretty good, so we’ve got a lot to build off of going into this last game.”