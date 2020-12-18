WACO — When College Station stunned Ryan by scoring on the first play of the game on Friday, perhaps it was the Cougars’ way of telling the No. 1 team in the state, “We’re not just another easy win on your playoff run.”
The problem for College Station was that the opening score wasn’t the haymaker they hoped it’d be.
Instead, it was Ryan that delivered the knockout blow for a 52-21 win in a Class 5A Division I Region II area-round game at Waco ISD Stadium. The Raiders (11-0) responded to College Station’s quick score with 52 straight points to blow the game wide open and set up a date with Longview in the third round.
That game is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
“It was a dominating win against a good football team,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “I’m proud of the way the kids played. I thought we did great on both sides of the ball. [College Station] had the great play on the opening kickoff, but our kids didn’t flinch. They did a great job responding.”
Ryan relied mostly on the trio of Ja’Tavion Sanders, Kalib Hicks and quarterback Seth Henigan to blow the game open. Hicks carried the ball 15 times for 186 yards and scored on touchdown runs of 45 and 49 yards — both in the first half. Sanders caught eight passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Seth Henigan completed 15 of his 25 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
For the game, Ryan outgained College Station 623-288 while forcing five turnovers.
“It’s a next-play mentality for us right now,” Hicks said. “We just want to play hard out there. I was pretty confident going in. After a few runs, I really began to feel comfortable.”
At least initially, College Station (10-2) looked every bit like the team that beat Aledo to win the 5A Division II state title three years ago. Marquise Collins caught the opening kickoff at his team’s own 7-yard line and raced all the way to the Ryan 7 before fumbling. Kash Richter fell on the ball in the end zone to give the Cougars the 7-0 lead.
Ryan would go on to take the lead courtesy of two touchdowns in a span of one minute, 18 seconds. After the Raiders’ defense stuffed College Station on a fourth-down attempt deep in Ryan territory, Seth Henigan found Sanders for a 61-yard touchdown strike to extend that lead to 21-7.
Billy Bowman Jr., who finished the game with four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns, added an interception with 42 seconds left in the first quarter. A few plays later, Henigan found him for a quick 9-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 28-7. Hicks ripped off a 49-yard touchdown run just before halftime.
College Station running back Roderick Brown carried the ball eight times for 103 yards and a touchdown. Traylen Suel added 90 receiving yards. But it wasn’t near enough. Ryan tacked on three more scores in the third quarter before College Station snapped its scoring drought.
“We felt like if we played our game, we’d have a good chance to win,” coach Henigan said. “I didn’t anticipate this ending in that type of fashion, but we’ll take it.”