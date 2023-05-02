For the first time in a long time, Ryan is holding spring practice.
The storied program typically avoids spring ball, but a large class of departing seniors played a part in the Raiders deciding it was needed to prepare a host of younger players.
Deciding to hold spring practice means the team can have practice after school, versus only being able to use the athletics period for practice otherwise. Ryan coach Dave Henigan said that equates to roughly an extra hour of practice on select days over a five-week period.
Programs that have spring ball start fall practice one week later than programs that do not hold spring ball.
Having more time during the spring could prove critical for a Ryan program that lost a large senior class chock full of key contributors.
Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas), Kalib Hicks (Oklahoma), Jordyn Bailey (TCU) and Chance Rucker (Michigan State) all departed for the Power Five ranks. At least 11 other seniors are set to play college football at various levels, too, leaving the Raiders with few returning starters next year, particularly on offense.
Several returners have shown promise, though.
Offensive lineman Ty Haywood, defensive lineman Trey Bates, linebacker Dillon Arkansas and defensive back Trae Williams are among the team's key returners after playing key roles a season ago. All four flashed their talents during Tuesday's spring practice, which featured plenty of energy and physicality.
The Denton Record-Chronicle caught up with Henigan afterwards to see where his program stands this spring, among other topics.
Henigan's answers have been edited lightly for length and clarity.
Q: How do you feel about what you've seen from your group so far in spring ball?
A: They're getting after it, working hard, getting better.
It's a weird time of year because you don't really have a game, but we're going to have a bunch of young kids start for us so we felt like it was best for us this year. Normally, we don't do spring ball in pads.
We're getting better, that's the key. We're able to do a little bit more competitive type stuff this time of year, because you have a little more time to recover from injury if something bad happens.
Q: You mentioned not typically doing spring ball. Was having so many young players set to take on key roles the biggest factor there?
A: There's a lot of factors, and that's one of them is there's a lot of young guys that are in the mix, moreso than normal.
Then, we have less guys who are going to be involved in the state track meet. Typically, we'll have six starters going to the state track meet, so then you're going through spring ball without your starters. This year, there's maybe two at most that are going to the state track meet. The rest of them are seniors or straight track kids. So, that's a factor.
Then, again, just a lot of new faces. We felt like we could get more done going after school.
Q: Mark Humble, who spent last year as an assistant coach, recently left to become the head coach at Harker Heights. What kind of impact did he have while with the program?
A: He was great. I've known Coach Humble since he was in college. When he was a quarterback at SMU, I was coaching at SMU. I've known him for, gosh, close to 30 years I think.
He has tremendous knowledge and he's been doing it at a lot of different places at a high level. He was a real asset to the program, but it's part of it.
He should be a head coach, he deserves to be a head coach. He was honestly overqualified for the job he was doing. We're happy for him, to see him move on.
Q: What did it mean to hear Drew Sanders, a former standout with the program, have his name called in the NFL draft?
A: It was awesome. We were over there for the draft party, and it was a great night for him, his family and a lot of people who have poured into him over the years. Great kid, talented kid, extremely hard worker. People don't understand how hard that guy works to put himself in a position to play at the next level in the NFL.
It's a great honor for him, certainly for our program, but really for him and his family.
Q: What have you seen from your group so far in spring ball, and what do you need to continue seeing from them?
A: It's just a day-by-day deal. There's no magic dust you can sprinkle on this thing. You just go to work every day, you're coachable, you work hard and then at the end, you're going to improve. That's the mindset you have to have every single day.
