Ryan’s ability to score in bunches was on full display early in Tuesday’s home game against Colleyville Heritage.
The second half was a much different story.
The Raiders, who came into the night with just three losses on the season, scored four points in the third quarter and didn’t get their offense into a rhythm again until it was too late as Colleyville Heritage rallied to eke out a 54-51 win in a battle of District 6-5A unbeatens at Billy Ryan Gym.
Ryan (11-4, 2-1 district) got a 3-pointer from Isaiah Novil with 17.9 seconds left to pull within one of tying. The Panthers (11-3, 3-0) hit two free throws, then fended off a last-ditch shot from Ryan to pull out the win.
“I’d say the second and third quarter, we went into a lull where we struggled to score in the half-court,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “We hit seven 3-pointers in the first half. I knew that was not going to happen in the second half; we were going to have to find ways to score outside of making threes.
“We didn’t get it done tonight in that area. I’m disappointed in the loss.”
Ryan scored 22 points in the first eight minutes of the game and led 24-17 early in the second quarter. Much of that was because of the combo of Kevin Thompson and Kerrington Hughes, who had 14 and 11 points by the break. Thompson had four of Ryan’s seven treys. Hughes had the other three.
But Ryan’s fast start was beginning to fizzle out, and the Panthers were heating up.
With the game tied at 33 coming out of halftime, Heritage outscored the Raiders 12-4 in the third quarter. The Panthers led by as much as 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, and in that same stretch, Ryan had managed to score just eight points. Thompson and Hughes were held scoreless during that run.
Thompson and Hughes finished the game with 14 points each.
Jackson Rennie led Colleyville Heritage with 21 points. Jaylen Swilley chipped in nine.
“That was obviously frustrating,” Overstreet said of the third quarter. “We tried going inside. We tried going outside. We tried driving it. We had some open looks at the rim and from the 3-point line that just didn’t fall. You get a couple of those to fall, and that changes things.”
Even with their offensive woes, the Raiders were still in the game with a chance to remain unbeaten in district play. Colleyville Heritage led by 10 points when Ryan rattled off a quick 9-2 run to trim the deficit to 51-48 with less than a minute to play. Ryan had the ball and tried to sneak in a pass under the rim, but it was stolen with 30.5 seconds left. Heritage only hit one of its next two free throws, but it was enough to maintain the lead after Novil’s 3-pointer.
“That’s a credit to the kids,” Overstreet said. “They had the fight. They could have easily quit on this one since so much didn’t go our way. I’ve got to do a better job, and we’ve got to come back and be a stronger front.”
Ryan will be back in action on Friday at Lake Dallas.