The Ryan to Army recruiting pipeline continues to grow.
In a matter of five days, Army added three players from the Class 5A Division I state champions to its 2022 recruiting class, first with defensive tackle Mason Davis and his speedy wide receiver brother, Michael, and again on Saturday with the addition of senior offensive lineman Henry Appleton. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound tackle announced his pledge via his Twitter account.
“I think it was the same for all of us — we visited and saw how great everything was,” Appleton said. “I just loved the whole feeling of Army. It’s a brotherhood thing, and I’ve always liked the idea of serving.”
Appleton is coming off a breakout junior campaign in which he racked up 45 pancake blocks and only allowed three sacks. Along with Kolt De La Torre, the Raiders should have a veteran line as they look forward to their first title defense since 2002. Overall, he is now the fourth Ryan player to commit just before practices begin on Monday — two on defense and two on offense.
Before this latest trio of commitments, four-star defensive back Austin Jordan committed to Texas on July 14.
Appleton also had offers from Air Force and Furman.
Army’s offense averaged 26.75 points per game last year, mostly by way of a ground game that amassed 3,276 rushing yards. The Black Knights finished 9-3 and made a bowl appearance in a tight 24-21 loss to West Virginia in the Autozone Liberty Bowl. That bowl loss was Army’s first under Jeff Monken, who is headed into his eighth year at the helm and has led his program to bowl appearances in four out of the past five seasons.
“They told me I can play any position [on the offensive line],” Appleton said. “[Their offense] fits me perfectly. I wanted to make my decision pretty quickly, and it’s nice to not have to think about it this coming season. Everyone is excited about this upcoming season.”
The Raiders are the No. 1-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 5A Division I preseason poll and open the season on Aug. 28 against Longview.
