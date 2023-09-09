A district win is a district win no matter if it comes on a Friday night or a Saturday afternoon.
That was the situation most teams in the Dallas-Fort Worth area faced this week as inclement weather forced many schools to end games early, postpone them, or cancel altogether.
The No. 7-ranked Ryan Raiders (2-0, 1-0 in district) were not excused from those circumstances as they opened their District 3-5A DI schedule on Friday night against Azle, then sat in a three-hour delay before eventually postponing the game until 10:30 Saturday morning.
Nevertheless, Ryan took care of business in resounding fashion by thrashing its way to a 49-7 victory.
“You’re constantly talking to your team about controlling what you can control,” Ryan head coach Dave Henigan said about this weekend’s circumstances. “And so, you just preach that you can’t control the weather — it is what it is. They all probably had plans on Saturday. I had plans on Saturday, but the reality is we had to come back and win our first district game and get out in front of the race for the playoffs.”
All signs pointed to the game resuming around 11 Friday night, but another lightning strike just minutes before the 30-minute window from the previous strike shifted plans to resume play Saturday morning.
“We all thought we were going to play,” wide receiver Braeden Mussett said. “They told us we’ll just wait here as long as it takes, and we’ll just play late. Then just as we were about to walk out of the locker room [lightning struck] again … So, it was rough, but we got up early this morning and got back here.”
The Raiders got the scoring started quickly outside of a punt on their opening drive Friday night, scoring on their next two possessions. Quarterback TJ Hobbs found Mussett for a 43-yard touchdown pass followed by running back Nehemiah “Nemo” Warmate’s 3-yard scoring run to make it 14-0 before the delay took effect.
It was more of the same for Ryan once play resumed in the second quarter on Saturday morning after recovering from an interception thrown by Mussett on a trick play that was taken back 43 yards by Hornets defensive back Josh Montelongo for their only score.
“Came out early and had a bad call by me,” Henigan said on the botched trick play. “I was going to try and capture the momentum early and tried to run a trick play and it went south and they returned it for a touchdown. Next thing you know, we think we’re in a game, but they really responded, settled down and took over the game. I was proud of the way they responded.”
They responded, indeed.
The Raiders went on to score five more touchdowns on their way to racking up 505 yards of total offense, including Hobbs’ 237-yard, three-touchdown performance throwing the ball along with one interception. Ryan had four different players record a touchdown, three of whom had multiple scores.
Mussett was the leading receiver on the day with four catches for 84 yards and found the end zone twice.
“Our offense has come a long way,” Mussett said after the game with the Raiders’ “Fly-Squad” chain around his neck, which is awarded to any player that scores a touchdown. “We actually get along really well. We all enjoy each other’s time and being with each other and stuff like that. We have really good chemistry altogether.”
Running back Bryan Simmons rushed for 75 yards and two scores and added a receiving touchdown, while Nemo Warmate ran for another 65 yards and two touchdowns.
Not to mention wide receiver/linebacker Dillon Arkansas’ one-handed catch against his body from 17 yards out to make it 28-7 just before halftime.
“We have a lot of weapons,” Henigan said of his offense. “You distribute the ball, and it gives you a lot of opportunities for defenses to not focus on one guy when you have multiple guys that are making plays … That’s going to hopefully allow us to be a good offensive football team.”
The Ryan defense, a staple of the program for years under Henigan, flexed its muscles by holding Azle to just eight first downs and 96 offensive yards while also forcing two turnovers.
“If you really watch us play, we’re going to play relentlessly and we’re going to get to the football,” Henigan said. “We tell our kids all the time, if we play with fanatical effort, then we can cover up some mistakes or mental errors. And they’ve kind of bought into that.”
A chance for the young Raiders to continue showcasing their skills awaits next week when they travel to face Saginaw on Sept. 15 with kickoff currently set for 7 p.m.
