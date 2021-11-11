Ryan has a knack for starting the playoffs with a bang, much to the chagrin of its first-round opponents.
Since 2015, when Ryan made it back to the postseason after a one-year hiatus, the Raiders have combined to outscore teams 391-126 in the first round. That crazy statistic includes Thursday’s opener, a 49-14 win over Dallas W.T. White at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex where Ryan forced seven fumbles, recovered four and led by as many as 49 points.
Khalon Davis threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns, two to Jordyn Bailey, who racked up 64 receiving yards. James Lundy had a fumble return for a touchdown and Chance Rucker added a 71-yard kickoff return to open the second half.
Thursday was also Dave Henigan’s 100th win (100-11 record) in nearly eight full seasons as Ryan’s coach.
Ryan (10-1) now awaits the winner of Magnolia West and Tyler.
“It’s Week 11, and there’s no time to play bad,” Henigan said. “You’ve got to play well, and I thought we played well tonight. You have to continue to build on those things. We’re finding a lot of different ways to score and have success. You have to do that in the playoffs.”
W.T. White (6-5) came in boasting a solid running game behind 1,000-yard running back Daviawn Bishop and moved the ball well while finishing the game having outgained Ryan 313-268. Bishop was held to 23 yards on 14 carries, but quarterback Jason Salinas chipped in with 80 rushing yards. Elijah Edwards added 56 more yards on the ground.
The problem for White was that it couldn’t protect the football.
Three of the Longhorns’ first four drives ended in fumbles. Ryan needed just two plays to convert the first turnover into points, as Davis found Bailey for a 9-yard touchdown pass with 7:04 to go in the first quarter. Lundy pushed the lead to two touchdowns when he recovered another fumble at the White 10-yard line and returned it for a touchdown.
That score gave Ryan a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter. And things only got easier for the Raiders.
The Raiders built a 35-0 lead by halftime on a 41-yard touchdown catch from Bailey, a 7-yard run by Anthony Hill Jr. and a 1-yard run by Michael Gee. After Rucker returned the second-half kickoff to push Ryan’s lead to 42-0, Ryan added another score on a 19-yard strike from Davis to Antonio Thomas.
Thomas finished the night with two catches for 29 yards. He also added 63 rushing yards.
“We challenged the kids to bring our own energy, and after a big game last week, to start fast and furious. And I think we did,” Henigan said. “[White] moved the ball well early but defense got the turnover, we score quick, and here we go.
“We had a drive where we had some drops. But overall, we executed well and got a lot of kids into the game.”