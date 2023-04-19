The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and one former area standout looks poised to be selected within the first two rounds.
Coming off a standout season at Arkansas, Ryan alumnus Drew Sanders declared for the draft and is projected by several outlets to be taken within the first two rounds. The event is set to be held in Kansas City, Missouri this year and will span from April 27-29.
The Athletic's Dane Brugler has the former area standout projected as the 27th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in his recent seven-round mock draft.
"With his traits and ability to rush the passer, Sanders has the ingredients of a first-round pick," Brugler writes. "Buffalo isn’t in a position where it has to replace Tremaine Edmunds here, but the chance to add a talent like Sanders on defense would have to be appealing."
Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer shares Brugler's projection in his own seven-round mock, citing similar reasons.
"The Bills lost a key piece of their defense in free agency when Tremaine Edmunds signed with the Bears," Iyer writes. "Sanders would be a fine replacement to complement Matt Milano as a great upfield player with his rare combination of flying around to tackle vs. the run and rushing the passer."
Sanders posted 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in his debut season with the Razorbacks after spending the first two years of his career at Alabama. The former five-star recruit saw limited action during his time with the Crimson Tide before breaking out at Arkansas.
Sanders was named a first-team Associated Press All-American for his efforts along with receiving second-team All-American honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp Foundation.
A standout two-way career at Ryan saw Sanders star both offensively and defensively.
He tallied a combined 48 rushing and receiving touchdowns throughout his high school career while adding 10 passing scores in limited attempts. Sanders also flashed his enormous defensive potential in racking up 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) as a junior in 2018.
Sanders elected to focus on the defensive side of the football when he entered college, a choice that has since paid dividends for his professional prospects.
Some other outlets project Sanders as a second-round pick by various teams.
A seven-round mock by CBS's Chris Trapasso has Sanders going 45th overall to the Green Bay Packers, while USA Today's Curt Popejoy has Sanders going 39th to the Carolina Panthers.
A three-round mock draft published Monday on ESPN+ by Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay has the Detroit Lions selecting Sanders late in the second round at 55th overall.
"We've given Detroit two defensive linemen and a running back so far, but I still spot a void at linebacker," Kiper writes. "I want to see Sanders compete for a starting spot on the inside. At 6-foot-4, he could be used as a great blitzer, too. He just makes plays."
Time will tell where Sanders ultimately ends up in next week's draft, but at this point it appears likely he's off the board before the second round concludes.
