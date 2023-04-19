Ryan's Drew Sanders NFL Draft projections
Ryan alumnus Drew Sanders catches a pass during a 2019 game. Coming off a standout season at Arkansas, many projections have Sanders being selected within the first two rounds of next week's NFL Draft.

 DRC file photo

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, and one former area standout looks poised to be selected within the first two rounds.

Coming off a standout season at Arkansas, Ryan alumnus Drew Sanders declared for the draft and is projected by several outlets to be taken within the first two rounds. The event is set to be held in Kansas City, Missouri this year and will span from April 27-29.

Arkansas' Drew Sanders

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

