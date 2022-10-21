Some costly miscues down the stretch doomed Ryan's late comeback bid Friday as it fell 35-21 to No. 4 Aledo, which extended its national record district win streak to 110 straight games.
It marked the Raiders' second consecutive district defeat after their 52-game district win streak was snapped in a 23-16 loss to Burleson Centennial two weeks ago. They had not lost a district game since going 3-4 in district play and 5-5 overall during the 2014 season.
"[Aledo] ended up getting some plays and we didn't. Credit to them," Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. "I'm proud of the way our guys played, proud of the way they battled.
"We're getting better. People that don't know, they don't know. I know the result's not what we want, but we see it. We're getting better every day. We still have a young football team and a long way to go."
Ryan (4-3, 4-2 in district) also all fell out of District 3-5A Division I title contention with the defeat and will likely at best battle it out with Justin Northwest (6-2, 5-1) to decide the district's third and fourth seeds for the playoffs.
The Raiders rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit to tie the game at 21-all with 10:37 left in the fourth quarter. They could not come up with enough key plays from that point, though, as Aledo answered with a touchdown drive of its own to retake the lead 27-21 after a blocked extra point.
"We just knew that we needed to step it up more on offense and be leading on offense," Davis said. "We did that in the second half. Unfortunately, we couldn't pull it off, but we're going to get better on it."
From there, Ryan threw an interception that seemed to essentially seal it on its next drive, but a Bearcats fumble gave the Raiders another chance. Ryan went three-and-out on its second chance, however, before Aledo broke off an 86-yard touchdown run, scored a two-point conversion and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff.
Early on, the Raiders were the ones to start strong as they did not allow an Aledo first down on its opening drive, then scored quickly as Khalon Davis threaded the needle to Da'Marquis Lewis for a 24-yard touchdown pass.
"We started fast and jumped out in front. Three-and-out, went down and scored," Henigan said. "One of the big deals is answering. You have to answer in big games, and [Aledo] answered."
The rest of the first half was all Aledo as it scored 21 unanswered points to hold a 21-7 halftime edge. A run first and run often philosophy helped the Bearcats cash in for three rushing touchdowns in the first two quarters.
The first came on Aledo's second drive with a nine-yard touchdown run by Caleb Pope finishing off a drive that took 4:43 of game time. Then the Bearcats got a stop and rode another methodical drive down the field to score in 4:39 as Hauss Hejny ran in from nine yards out.
Aledo went back to the well once more as Dahvon Keys punched in a run from six yards out on its next possession to set the halftime margin.
Ryan found some life again on its opening drive of the second half as Davis found wide receiver Jordyn Bailey who took the ball 50 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders scored again early in the fourth quarter as Davis and Bailey connected again, this time from five yards to tie the game up at 21-all with 10:37 to play.
Aledo pulled back ahead as Hejny found Pope for a 24-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point was blocked to make it 27-21. Then chaos ensued as Davis threw an interception that gave Aledo prime field position at the Ryan 23, but the Bearcats turned it back over on a fumble recovered by defensive lineman Errol West.
After forcing a Raiders punt, Hejny broke off an 86-yard touchdown run before finding a receiver for the two-point conversion to essentially ice the game at 35-21.
Next up for Ryan is a district showdown with Fort Worth Brewer (2-6, 2-4) next Friday before taking on Justin Northwest (6-2, 5-1) in the regular season finale. Winning out would propel the Raiders to third place in the district while losing one or both could lower them to a fourth place finish or out of the playoffs entirely.
"All we're doing is going back to work and getting better," Henigan said. "We don't even know if we're going to make the playoffs. We have to go get better, and we've gotten better over the last three or four weeks. If we continue to get better, we're going to be a good football team."