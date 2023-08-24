Nearly a year to the date after last season’s late loss to New Braunfels, Ryan returned the favor Thursday as a last-second touchdown pass propelled it to a 27-24 win over the Unicorns.
The Raiders trailed 24-21 with 1:19 left in the contest and looked poised for a similar fate to their last season opener. They had allowed a New Braunfels go-ahead touchdown with 1:50 left in the game that sealed a 34-33 loss 364 days prior.
Instead, quarterback TJ Hobbs, who transferred from Fort Worth Nolan Catholic this offseason, engineered a game-winning drive, with the help of some pass interference penalties.
Hobbs first found Munterrius Ellis for an 8-yard pass, then ran for 15 yards a few plays later to the New Braunfels 43-yard line. With 25 seconds and one timeout remaining, and facing third-and-12 from the 45, Hobbs found Jose Melendez to move the sticks down to the 30-yard line.
Two pass interference penalties later, Ryan had time for one last play from the 2-yard line with the game on the line. Rather than attempt a field goal to tie and force overtime, Ryan went for the win.
The Raiders lined up in I-formation with two tight ends to the right and one to the left and looked poised to run it up the gut. Instead, they dialed up a play-action pass, and Hobbs rolled to his right before finding Melendez in the end zone for a 2-yard, game-winning touchdown pass as time expired.
Here is the game winning TD for Denton Ryan, TJ Hobbs to Jose Melendez. @RyanRaiderFB pic.twitter.com/HZRC9Az9FK— Travis Recek (@TravisRecek) August 25, 2023
Just like that, Ryan had its revenge from last year’s late defeat.
It came in a contest the Raiders had control of early in the final frame before New Braunfels once again sneaked back in, as it had a year prior.
The Unicorns got out to an early lead after scoring a field goal on their opening drive, then Leighton Adams found Lance Beeghley for a touchdown pass to make it 9-0 with two minutes left in the opening period.
Ryan eventually found its footing as Nemo Warmate ran in for a touchdown to make it 9-7 with 5:35 left in the second quarter. Hobbs found Lorenzo Hill with one touchdown pass to put the Raiders up 14-9 with 2:20 left in the third period, then connected with Trae Williams for another to make it 21-9 with 11:07 left in the fourth.
New Braunfels answered as Adams again connected with Beeghley for a touchdown pass to make it 21-16 with 6:39 to play. Then Maddox Morkovsky ran in for a touchdown of his own to give the Unicorns a 24-21 lead with 1:19 to play.
All that build-up made for another exciting finish to a tie that produced plenty of theatrics last year, too.
Only this time, Ryan got the last laugh.
