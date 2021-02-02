When 5-10 senior guard Johan Chang hit a corner 3 in the final seconds of Tuesday’s District 6-5A game against Lake Dallas, you would have thought the Ryan Raiders had just pulled out a nail-biting win for the district title.
The student section came unglued in what was easily the biggest pop of the night.
Meanwhile, everyone on the Ryan bench jumped out of their seats.
“When you see a gym go nuts like that — it’s special,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said.
The reality was that Chang’s 3-pointer — his only points of the night after coming off the bench late — had no bearing on the outcome. The clock hit zero a few seconds later, mercifully bringing an end to a lopsided 71-38 victory over the winless Falcons. But it was senior night, and in a game the Raiders needed to win to remain in the hunt for the district title heading into their final three games, this was a chance to get everyone involved.
Twelve players scored, including Kevin Thompson and Christian Lawson, who scored 17 and 14 points, respectively, as the Raiders (18-5, 9-2 district) blew open what was already a 12-point halftime lead with 21 points in the third quarter.
“Senior night is always an interesting night in terms of how you’re going to play,” Overstreet said. “We came out slow, which was understandable, but then we hit our stride a little. At halftime, I challenged them to make winning plays, and they did. On a night like this, what you want is to have the opportunity to get every single player into the game. And seeing Brandon [Mendez] hit that 3-pointer, and then Johan hit that 3 — that’s what this profession is all about. That’s why we do this.”
Lake Dallas (0-10) took advantage of lackluster shooting from Ryan early and jumped out to a 4-0 lead. But after a 3-pointer from Thompson and a quick bucket from Kerrington Hughes midway through the first quarter, Ryan was in the lead for good.
The Raiders rattled off a 25-5 run before Lake Dallas could string together back-to-back points offensively. The Falcons continued to battle — Jordan Williams and Kenny Williams finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively — but after trimming the deficit to 12 by the break, they watched helplessly as Ryan outscored them 21-10 in the third quarter.
“When you play the first-place team in the district, you have to do the things that will help you win: make free throws and take care of the ball,” Lake Dallas coach Josh Welch said. “There was a stretch there in the first half where we turned the ball over two or three times in a row, and they went on a little run. But we were still in the game at that point.
“Give [Ryan] credit, they made some adjustments, played hard and did exactly what a first-place team is supposed to do.”
By the time the fourth quarter hit, Overstreet was already emptying his bench.
With his team leading 63-37, Mendez hit a 3-pointer — his first points of the night — to extend Ryan’s lead to 29. Not long after, Chang put up a 3-pointer and missed but got another crack at it when Ryan got the rebound and dished it back outside.
Chang was wide open on the play, and this time buried it.
Ryan closes out the season with games against Justin Northwest, Birdville and Richland.
“I’m just proud to be a part of it with this group of kids,” Overstreet said.