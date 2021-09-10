Ryan is clearly still trying to figure out a few things offensively. Junior running back Kalib Hicks isn’t one of them.
Hicks eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third straight game Friday with a season high 209 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries to guide an at-times sluggish Raiders’ attack to a 28-10 win over Frisco Reedy at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Hicks scored on first half runs of 8 and 43 yards, giving him five touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, Ryan’s defense overcame a slow start by its standards to force two turnovers — including an electrifying 72-yard interception return for a touchdown by Anthony Hill Jr. — and held Reedy scoreless in the second half to secure the win.
“We’re still a work in progress,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “But that’s part of it. We have to keep getting better and address the things that need to be addressed. There’s no magic to it.
“We expect big things from Kalib, and the offensive line is getting better every week. It was tough sledding in there.”
Ryan (2-1, 1-0 District 5-5A Division I) just had its state-best 60-game regular-season winning streak snapped last week in a 14-7 overtime loss to crosstown rival Guyer. The Raiders mustered a paltry 223 yards in that game, with Hicks piling up a quiet 119 yards. He made his presence known much earlier on Friday as Ryan racked up 327 total yards. Hicks tied the game on an 8-yard run with 2:04 left in the first quarter before adding a 43-yard breakaway score with 6:04 left in the half.
But that touchdown only gave Ryan a 14-10 lead.
Much of that was because of Reedy quarterback AJ Padgett, who finished the night with 211 passing yards and 48 more on the ground. Padgett continually found ways to find open receivers in long-yardage situations, and shortly after Hicks’ second score, engineered a quick four-play drive highlighted by a 25-yard pass to AJ Jayroe down to the Ryan 33-yard line.
A score would have given the Lions a lead going into the break. Instead, Padgett’s next dart over the middle of the field was intercepted by Hill. Hill snared the ball at the Ryan 28-yard line and went untouched in the other direction.
To the crib 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/Siky5W5zU1— Anthony Hill Jr (@thegoatanthony1) September 11, 2021
“I knew I had to go catch it. That would have been bad for me if I had dropped it,” Hill said with a laugh. “I saw the quarterback and knew I had to make him miss. I knew I had enough speed to finish off the play. It was a big momentum boost for us.”
Henigan agreed. The score came with 24 seconds left before halftime and proved to be the play of the game.
“It was a big-time play by a big-time player,” he said. “We talk to our kids about empty yards. What happens between the 25 and the other end is really irrelevant. It’s how you play when you get down near your own end zone.
“Reedy is a really good football team. That was a big play and a huge turn of events that gave us momentum.”
As the night wore on, Ryan’s defense began finding ways to get to Padgett. James Lundy added another interception in the third quarter, paving the way for Ryan to eventually reach the end zone again on a 5-yard run by Hill.
“We have a lot of things we need to improve upon, build on the things we’re doing well, and eliminate the things we’re not doing well,” Henigan said. “Offensively, they exposed some things on our defense. So, it’s not just offense, it’s the whole team. But a win’s a win.”