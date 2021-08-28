FRISCO — Ryan junior running back Kalib Hicks was the obvious choice for Saturday’s player of the game.
With that said, his own defense tried its best to bump him from that top spot.
In a showdown of Top-5 teams in Class 5A Division I, defending state champion Ryan forced three turnovers, held No. 5 Longview to 45 yards in the second half and watched as Hicks piled up 139 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries en route to a 40-7 win in the inaugural Jerry Jones Classic at The Ford Center at The Star.
Hicks was named MVP. He scored on runs of 30, 69 and 18 yards to blow open what was a 7-6 game after the first quarter. Ryan scored 34 unanswered points to close the game, including a blocked punt return and 50-yard interception return.
“Of course, the defense showed out tonight. They play great defense and give the offense momentum to run the ball and score,” Hicks said. “I just want to say thanks to my offensive line. If they didn’t block, I wouldn’t be able to perform.
“[Being named MVP] is something you dream about when you’re 8 or 9 years old. It’s a dream come true.”
Hicks came on late during Ryan’s championship run last season as a sophomore and is already being looked at to lead what is a very deep pool of running backs with Anthony Hill Jr. and Garyreon Robinson. Ryan piled up 324 total yards, and 240 of those game on the ground. Hicks had 75 yards by the end of the first quarter, though Ryan trailed 7-6.
The Raiders went on to decimate the Lobos, who had their eye on revenge after last year’s 27-9 loss in the Region II semifinal. Hill added 62 yards and a touchdown in the running game while also starting at linebacker.
But Hicks was clearly the catalyst for the Raiders, who pushed their regular-season winning streak to 60 with the win.
“We knew he had [the MVP trophy] off the rip,” defensive end MarQuice Hill II said. “Kalib is different.”
Hicks’ 69-yard touchdown run with 10:52 to go in the second quarter gave Ryan a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. He added another 18-yard score later in the frame. And by that point, Longview was in serious trouble.
Not even two minutes after Hicks’ 69-yard run, defensive end Michael Gee blocked a Longview punt deep in Lobos’ territory. Gee immediately scooped up the loose ball and lunged the extra two yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
That score gave Ryan a 20-7 lead. Hicks pushed the lead to 20 a little more than five minutes later, then took a breather on the sideline as Robinson followed with a 50-yard interception return for another touchdown.
As a result, new Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis didn’t need to throw the ball much. The junior and former backup during last year’s run finished the night having completed 6-of-9 passes for 84 yards.
“I thought we ran the ball well, which took the pressure off of Khalon, who I thought played great,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “Then we had the turnover for a touchdown, the blocked punt — those were huge momentum swings. The way Longview plays, they take away a lot of your easy completions. So, you got to rely on the running game. We have three guys on the offensive line who played a ton last year and three backs who played a ton. It just made sense today.”
Henigan added that at the end of the day, Saturday’s Jerry Jones Classic was a Week 1 game. But if anyone has a tough nondistrict slate that will prepare them for the road ahead, it’s the Raiders. With Longview — a team they could very well see again in December — in the rearview mirror for now, the Raiders must turn their attention to Guyer, a longtime crosstown rival and one of the top teams in Class 6A.
“I’m just proud of the way the kids played today,” Henigan said. “They got after it and played physical and fast. The bottom line is that it’s a nondistrict game, but it’s a good win against a good team. We had a lot of good things go our way early. We’re certainly glad we won, but we also have a lot to clean up and build off of.”