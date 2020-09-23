Ke’Ori Hicks stood dejected on the sideline, occasionally making passing glances across the turf at AT&T Stadium as Alvin Shadow Creek players were having gold medals draped around their necks. Minutes earlier, Hicks’ Ryan Raiders were so close — literally fingertips away from possibly winning a Class 5A Division I state title on the last play of the game.
It didn’t happen, and it had him sick to his stomach. It’s times like these that you don’t have much of anything to say, and you want to find the nearest hole to crawl into.
Instead, Hicks began confiding in then-senior running back Emani Bailey.
The two cousins had plenty to say.
“We were still on the sideline,” Hicks recalled. “Emani said, ‘You know you have to carry the rock now?’ I said yes, and he added, ‘You have to do everything you can. I’m passing it down to you.’ That conversation stuck with me.
“[Emani] taught me everything. I want to do my part because the goal is to win state — not just district championships.”
It would be easy for fans and many Texas high school football experts to assume Ryan’s running game might take a step back in 2020 without Bailey carrying the load.
Bailey, now at Louisiana-Lafayette, amassed 4,233 yards and 53 touchdowns in his three varsity seasons, also scoring six more times as a receiver out of the backfield. And he saved his best for last, rushing for 1,695 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2019. This included a 275-yard rushing performance in the fourth round that now stands as Ryan’s single-game rushing record.
But Hicks says he will be even more dominant.
He knows there will still be doubters, and it’s created a giant chip on his shoulder that he says will only make him better in 2020. He’ll have his first crack at proving it when Ryan plays Arlington Martin at 4 p.m. Friday at AT&T Stadium.
“Emani is actually my cousin, and ever since he left, everyone is wondering how I’m going to run the ball. It’s mostly on Twitter; I try not to listen to it, but it is making me try even harder,” Hicks said. “I’m the main back now, so they are going to see my talents every play. It’s not going to be for a couple of runs in the second quarter or a few more in the third quarter. They are going to see every play. Emani knows it. We talk about it all the time.”
Ryan coaches agree that the Ke’Ori Hicks they’ve seen this offseason and into the start of fall practices is exactly the type of player they knew they’d have to take the reins this fall. But in many ways, it’s like a mental switch was also flipped.
At 5-11, 195 pounds, he’s bigger, stronger, faster, more flexible, confident and much more intense. He’s hitting holes faster, fighting for extra yards, and practicing as if each session is his last.
He’s also proclaimed that he will shatter Bailey’s 275-yard rushing record.
“Emani knows all that. He wants that for me,” Hicks said.
Hicks has certainly shown those flashes of brilliance. As a sophomore in 2018, he rushed for 711 yards in a two-back system with Bailey. He also caught six passes for 121 yards. But he was also injury-prone, and those issues hit him hard last year while only rushing for 291 yards and four touchdowns.
“Ke’Ori is really talented, and he’s been working extremely hard,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “I don’t know if it’s because he realizes this is his [last season] or what, but he’s been doing great. I don’t think there’s going to be a drop-off at all. He’s very capable of stepping into that spot and having great success — not just for us but for himself individually.
“The thing about him is that, just like Emani, he’s also a great receiver coming out of the backfield. He’s got great hands, so he’s a threat that we hope to use in the passing game a lot.”
While Hicks wants all the carries, he said another highlight for this season is that he gets to work with and mentor his younger brother, Kalib. A sophomore, Kalib stands much bigger at 6-0, 202 pounds, and could likely create a “thunder and lightning” combo for Ryan’s running game. John Hutchinson is another strong back who will provide much-needed depth.
“It’s a great feeling to have my younger brother out there, and he wasn’t always that big. It’s like he shot up during the six months of quarantine,” Hicks said with a laugh. “I’ve already told him that he can’t be trying to run like me. He has to run like a big back. And when I leave, I can hand everything down to him, and he can be better than me.
“Right now, I’m the head honcho. And I’ve already set a bunch of goals. It’s all gas, no brakes.”