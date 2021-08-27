Matchups as big as No. 1 Ryan versus No. 5 Longview don’t usually come around until deep in the playoffs.
Yet here we are in Week 1 with a potential region semifinal on our hands.
In a rematch of a gritty showdown everyone was just treated to in late December, Ryan, the defending Class 5A Division I state champion, puts its 59-game regular-season winning streak on the line when it faces the revenge-minded Lobos at 2 p.m. Saturday in the inaugural Jerry Jones Classic at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.
Not only will there be a packed crowd, but NFL Network announced it will broadcast the game on tape delay at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Raiders beat Longview 27-9 in the third round a year ago and are itching for the playoff-like environment.
“It has that feel of a playoff-like game,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “It’s two teams that went deep into the playoffs last year, and then you add in that we played each other last year and that environment [at The Star] with all the fans. It gets loud. And then there’s the TV part of it. The good news is that whoever wins gets to carry a little more momentum into Week 2, and whoever doesn’t win still has a chance to get better. The season doesn’t end after this.
“I think it’s a great way to start a season. They are good, though. They look like a typical Longview team.”
And it’s a Longview team that is fully capable of popping the defending state champs in the mouth — especially with the memory of last year’s loss still so fresh on its mind. Eight starters return for Longview, which finished 9-3 last year and came closer than most to knocking off 15-0 Ryan. The Raiders only led last year’s Region II semifinal 13-7 at halftime but embarrassed the Lobos by holding them to six total yards in the second half.
The Raiders pulled away with two second-half touchdowns to secure the tight win.
The majority of that Raider defense is back. This is especially true in the front seven with the likes of defensive lineman Mason Davis (Army), ends MarQuice Hill II and Michael Gee, and linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Austin Jordan, a Texas commit, leads a secondary that also includes Kaden Kelly and Garyreon Robinson.
Offensively, Longview lost quite a bit from that team — namely in the form of the running back duo of Kaden Meredith and Markevion Haynes. But the Lobos still have junior wide receiver Jalen Hale (700 yards 11 TDs). Hale reportedly has 30 college offers and is considered by many to be a game-changer. Quarterback Jordan Allen, tight end De’Qualin Vaughn, and sophomore running back Taylor Tatum also return.
“They are athletic, tough, and physical; they play hard and are well-coached,” Henigan said of Longview. “They look like they are doing some different things on defense, which is difficult to prepare for. But this type of game will make us better.”
One area everyone is interested in seeing how Ryan responds is offensively. Longview may have lost last year’s game, but it did a good job containing Ryan’s aerial assault despite having to contend with a 3,000-yard passer in Seth Henigan (Memphis) and all-world athletes Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas) and Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma).
That trio was lost to graduation, leaving the keys to the offense in the hands of junior quarterback Khalon Davis. Davis has shined this offseason despite limited playing time last year and offers a different dynamic with his ability to pull the ball down and run when necessary. Not only will he have good protection up front with a veteran offensive line led by Kolt De La Torre and Henry Appleton (Army), but the skill positions are loaded with talented athletes primed for a breakout season. Running back Kalib Hicks (838 rushing yards and five touchdowns) is expected to be the lead back, though Anthony Hill will be in the rotation, too, along with Garyreon Robinson. In the passing game, Michael Davis (Army) and Jordyn Bailey are back after combining for 843 receiving yards and 11 scores a year ago. Defensive stars Jordan and MarQuice Hill Jr. will also be relied on heavily in a deep receiver group.
“These guys are getting more comfortable with what we do, so I feel really good about them,” Henigan said of his quarterback and skill players. “Khalon is getting better every day. You can tell this is important to him. He’s going to get thrown into the fire in a big environment against a good team, but there are plenty of playmakers besides him. He doesn’t have to go out there feeling like he has to win the game.
“Any time you play the first game, there’s that element of, ‘Are we ready?’” Henigan said. “But that’s every year. You just have to go out there and play. The kids are excited and ready to finally start playing games. It’s a late playoff-game-type opponent and atmosphere. Obviously, we want to win, but there’s no doubt this game will make us better.”