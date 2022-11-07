Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Longview during a game last season. Hill, one of the top-ranked recruits in the nation, decommitted from Texas A&M on Monday morning.
Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill — one of the top-ranked recruits in the nation — made national news Monday after announcing he has decommitted from Texas A&M.
The five-star recruit and 247Sports' top-ranked linebacker recruit in the class of 2023 committed to Texas A&M in late July. He announced the decision to decommit with a statement in a graphic posted to Twitter by On3's Haynes Fawcett, who reported Hill plans on keeping his recruitment open until national signing day.
"First, I would like to thank Texas A&M, coach Santucci and staff for recruiting and developing a personal relationship with me and my family," Hill said in the statement. "Thank you to the Texas A&M fans who have been a great support throughout my recruitment.
"After further difficult discussions with my family, I will be decommitting from Texas A&M and opening up my recruitment."
Hill has been a standout force on both sides of the ball over his time with the Raiders.
He has 67 tackles, including 47 solo stops, along with five forced fumbles, four tackles for loss and two pass breakups in six appearances this fall, according to Ryan's MaxPreps page. Offensively, he has six carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Last year's Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area Defensive Player of the Year, Hill racked up 93 solo tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks and two interceptions. He was also named the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Year.
His contributions helped lead Ryan to a regional final appearance last fall, where it lost to eventual 5A Division I state runner-up College Station.
Hill was also a key part of the Raiders' 2020 state championship team, tallying 105 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles that year as a sophomore. Those contributions earned him all-area newcomer of the year honors.
