Anthony Hill decommits
Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr. (6) celebrates after he scored a touchdown against Longview during a game last season. Hill, one of the top-ranked recruits in the nation, decommitted from Texas A&M on Monday morning.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill — one of the top-ranked recruits in the nation — made national news Monday after announcing he has decommitted from Texas A&M.

The five-star recruit and 247Sports' top-ranked linebacker recruit in the class of 2023 committed to Texas A&M in late July. He announced the decision to decommit with a statement in a graphic posted to Twitter by On3's Haynes Fawcett, who reported Hill plans on keeping his recruitment open until national signing day.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

