Ryan’s ability to score in different ways is proving to be anything but ordinary.
Chance Rucker returned a kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown, Garyreon Robinson added a 23-yard interception return to spearhead another defensive gem and running back Kalib Hicks broke off an 80-yard score as the Raiders rolled past Frisco Independence for a 41-7 win at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Ryan (8-1, 7-0 District 5-5A Division I) intercepted Independence quarterback Matteo Quattrin twice in Friday’s game and held the Knights to 101 total yards — 13 in the second half. Meanwhile, Hicks piled up 136 yards on 11 carries while scoring twice.
The win sets up a showdown between Ryan and Frisco Lone Star next week for the district title.
“I don’t know if it’s at-will, but it’s often,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said of his team’s ability to score in all three phases in practically every game this season. “You don’t see it that often, to be honest with you. That’s what good teams do. They find a way to win. If you’re struggling in one area, or even if you’re not … another area picks it up.”
All eyes coming into the game were on the Ryan offense. The Raiders piled up 607 yards in last week’s 55-14 win over Frisco Heritage and appeared to have turned an important corner with the regular season quickly drawing to a close. Ryan wasn’t near as crisp on Friday as it finished with 328 total yards, but then again, the Raiders only had four drives in the first half as Independence took its time offensively.
As a result, Ryan only had a 13-7 lead with 2:06 left in the half.
That lead quickly ballooned to 20 thanks to their ability to score in different ways. Right after Independence got on the scoreboard with a 3-yard run by Reggie Bush, Rucker took the ensuing kickoff and broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown.
With 5:50 left in the third, Robinson stepped in front of a pass at the Independence 23-yard line and returned it for a Pick 6.
“They threw it two or three times during the game, so I was like, ‘OK, y’all are going to keep throwing that,’” Robinson said. “I just jumped it and took it to the house. We take kickoff, offense, defense … everything … seriously. We know it can win us a game. We can score a [defensive] touchdown, [and] we get a steak dinner, too. So, I’m focusing on that.”
Robinson’s score gave Ryan a 27-7 lead. Hicks then added his 80-yard score with 8:01 left in the game.
Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 110 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to MarQuice Hill II.
Antonio Thomas led all Ryan receivers with two catches for 46 yards. He was one of eight receivers to catch a pass for Ryan, which has now won seven games in a row.
With another win under its belt, Ryan now turns its attention to Frisco Lone Star and a seventh straight district title.
“We are very familiar with each other. We’ve played some great games against each other over the years — they have great players and great coaching. It will be a battle,” Henigan said. “We’ll enjoy this one tonight and figure them out this weekend.”