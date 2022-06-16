One of several highly touted Ryan recruits in the class of 2023, running back Kalib Hicks became the latest to announce his collegiate home earlier this week.
The four-star recruit pledged to Oklahoma on Wednesday evening, becoming the second Denton-area rising senior to commit to the Sooners after five-star Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold did so back in January. Hicks announced his commitment in a video posted to Twitter with the caption, “1000% committed.”
1000% committed.. pic.twitter.com/hLqi5Xyi3U— Kalib Hicks (@HicksKalib) June 15, 2022
The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder chose Oklahoma out of a top five which also included Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and TCU. The rising senior is coming off a 2021 campaign where he posted 1,448 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 216 carries. He earned first team All-District 5-5A Division I honors for his performance and was named to the Denton Record-Chronicle’s all-area team.
Hicks helped lead the Raiders (12-2 last season) to an undefeated district title and an appearance in the regional final round of the playoffs this past season, where they fell 26-21 to College Station. He also chipped in 119 carries for 851 yards and seven rushing touchdowns as part of Ryan’s 2020 state championship team.
Following Hicks’ commitment, the Raiders now have a trio of 2023 recruits who have pledged to Power Five schools. Three-star wide receiver Jordyn Bailey announced his commitment to TCU on Jan. 9 and four-star cornerback Chance Rucker committed to Michigan State on June 6.
Additionally, five-star Ryan recruit Anthony Hill, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, holds numerous P5 offers and has yet to announce his commitment. He has visited Oklahoma, Alabama, USC and Texas this month and is reportedly set to take an unofficial visit to Texas A&M in late July.
Hicks has also excelled while competing in track and field. He joined Hill, Da’Marqis Lewis and Josiyah Taylor on the Raiders’ 400-meter relay team at this year’s Class 5A state track meet after Bailey, one of Texas’ elite sprinters, was unavailable after being injured at regionals. The quartet finished second at the meet with a time of 40.7 seconds, just behind Manor’s mark of 40.52 seconds.
Looking toward the 2022 season, Hicks is one key returner for a Ryan offense which also brings back starting quarterback Khalon Davis and a pair of standout offensive linemen in Kolt De La Torre and Bryan Buckett in addition to Bailey, Rucker and Hill. The group will look to take the Raiders to their third state title game appearance in the last four seasons after they fell to Shadow Creek in 2019.