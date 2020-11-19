In Ryan’s last game two weeks ago, Seth Henigan tossed his fifth touchdown pass early in the second half. He matched that feat before the end of the second quarter on Thursday — then took the rest of the night off.
As did the rest of No. 1 Ryan’s starters.
Henigan, a Memphis commit, completed all but three passes for 279 yards and five touchdowns and hooked up with Texas pledge Ja’Tavion Sanders for three of those — all with 4:41 left to spare in the first half — as Ryan rolled to a 63-20 win over Frisco Heritage at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Ryan (7-0, 5-0 District 5-5A Division I) outgained the Coyotes 555-200.
Heritage had just 25 yards of offense at halftime.
“Obviously, it’s a mismatch. But our kids got after it and executed in all phases,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “Defensively and offensively, we were really sharp, and that’s all you can do when you have a team that you’re supposed to beat. We executed at a high level; it’s about us, and it’s about getting better.”
Henigan, Sanders and Oklahoma commit Billy Bowman Jr. have racked up video-game numbers since district play started. Henigan’s big night gave him 19 touchdown passes in district and 23 for the season. Bowman added two more scores Thursday on scoring plays of 51 and 29 yards, giving him 10 scores over the past four games.
As for Sanders, his three touchdowns give him eight for the year on offense.
By the time that trio took a load off for the night, Ryan was leading 49-0.
It took just four plays for Ryan to get on the scoreboard first, as Henigan found Bowman for a 51-yard touchdown. After a Ke’Ori Hicks touchdown run, Sanders and Bowman traded touchdown grabs to close out the first quarter, extending the Raiders’ lead to 28-0.
Sanders struck again to open the second quarter, catching a short pass and turning it into a 15-yard touchdown. An interception gave the ball right back to Ryan, and Hicks scored on a 1-yard run to push the lead to 42-0.
“It feels great to see Seth throw as many as he did. Billy and I get ours,” Sanders said. “This was a game to get better heading into next week against Frisco Independence.
“I always tell my teammates that I will never get tackled by just one person, and I stand by that.”
While Ryan’s offense was humming, Frisco Heritage couldn’t get anything going — at least not early on. Quarterback Easton Swetnam came in as the No. 2 passer in the area among Class 5A quarterbacks with 1,927 yards and 19 touchdowns. Against Ryan, he completed three of his 13 passes in the first half for nine yards as Heritage amassed a paltry 25 yards by halftime.
Swetnam finished with 146 yards and a touchdown. But it was too little, too late.
Perhaps more frustrating for Frisco Heritage were the stats Ryan’s backups put up offensively. Backup quarterback Khalon Davis engineered two touchdown drives to close out the first half and finished the game with 107 passing yards and a touchdown to go with 28 rushing yards.
Kalib Hicks led all rushers with 70 yards and a touchdown off the bench.
Jordyn Bailey finished with three catches for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Ryan pushed its regular-season winning streak to 57 games.
“It always starts with defense here,” coach Henigan said. “Those guys set the tone. But we’ve started fast on offense, too, and all of a sudden you’re playing our defense and you’re down two scores and then three scores. We had guys stepping up for guys who are out, and we’re going to need that late in the season.”