There was a pretty big reason Ryan junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. was grinning from ear to ear after he returned an interception 72 yards for a game-changing touchdown in the Raiders’ 28-10 win Friday over Frisco Reedy.
Sure, anyone would have an extra pep in their step after such a big splash play.
But for Hill, who starts at linebacker and also plays running back, that particular play doesn’t come around that often.
“That was my first interception in high school — the first one,” he said. “I just knew I had to get into the end zone.”
He made the most of his lone pick in a Raiders uniform, returning it to the house at the most opportune time. Reedy had just completed a pass down to the Ryan 33-yard line with time winding down in the first half. A touchdown would have given the Lions a lead, but the next pass sailed over the middle of the field and right into Hill’s clutches.
He snared the ball and went untouched the other way — all the while holding the ball out with one hand in excitement.
“It was fun, but at the end of the day, I just try to do my job,” he said. “If I do that, those things are bound to happen.”
The fact that a pick-six has eluded a player like Hill for all this time might be a shocker for those who watch him play week in and week out.
After all, this is the same guy who strip-sacked Cedar Park quarterback Ryder Hernandez in last year’s Class 5A Division I state championship game, resulting in a huge touchdown for Ryan as it went on to win that game 59-14. At 6-2, 225 pounds, Hill is a highlight-reel play waiting to happen and has offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Miami and more.
He’s currently the No. 1-ranked linebacker nationally in his class according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He has 27 tackles, including seven for loss, to go with two sacks through three games.
He also has two touchdowns as a running back, including the one against Reedy.
“He’s definitely a catalyst. He’s a phenom,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “He’s in even more of a leadership role than he was a year ago, and he was making plays back then. He’s freakishly talented, but he’s also a good kid and a hard worker. He’s coachable, and you know he’ll get better. He’s just special.”
Hill fits the mold of so many great Ryan linebackers who have come before him. That includes athletes such as Jordan Richmond, Tyreke Davis, Drew Sanders and Alex De La Torre.
Hill currently calls plays for a Ryan defense that is giving up a stingy 10.3 points per game and 59.7 rushing yards, and he has settled in nicely even though the Raiders lost Billy Bowman Jr. (Oklahoma), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), DJ Arkansas (Rice) and Ty Marsh (Hawaii) to graduation.
“He has a chance to be right up there with all of [the former greats],” Henigan added.
Hill said playing with some of those great players — on both sides of the ball — has made him who he is today.
“I came here right before my freshman year, and I just feel like it was such a great opportunity to play with guys like Billy, Drew, Emani [Bailey] and Seth [Henigan],” Hill said. “I got to grow up watching them play. I feel like that comes with playing football here. You step up when it’s your time and find ways to be in the right spot to make big plays.”