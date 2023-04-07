Ryan's Allison Leath in action

Ryan sophomore Allison Leath is set to compete at the Class 5A Region I tennis tournament on April 10-11 in Lubbock. Leath is the lone qualifier from Denton ISD after placing second at the district tournament.

Ryan tennis player Allison Leath is just a sophomore, but she's already competing among the top players in the state.

Leath earned her second regional tournament appearance in as many years last week, but this one transpired a bit differently. A knee injury kept her sidelined for a substantial portion of the spring semester, returning to action just two weeks before the District 7-5A tournament.

Ryan sophomore Allison Leath poses with her trophy for taking second place at the District 7-5A tennis tournament. Leath's finish qualified her for the Class 5A Region I tennis tournament, which will take place on April 10-11 in Lubbock.

