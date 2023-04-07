Ryan tennis player Allison Leath is just a sophomore, but she's already competing among the top players in the state.
Leath earned her second regional tournament appearance in as many years last week, but this one transpired a bit differently. A knee injury kept her sidelined for a substantial portion of the spring semester, returning to action just two weeks before the District 7-5A tournament.
Despite the tight turnaround, Leath found her form in time to place second in the district and book a return trip to regionals as the lone Denton ISD player to qualify.
"It was a tough time," Leath said. "I haven't been able to play a lot this semester, so it makes it that much more rewarding. I hurt my knee, which is better now, but that's why I had to take time off. Then I had to push, push, push and I made regionals."
Leath is set to compete in the two-day Class 5A Region I tennis tournament starting Monday, April 10 at Texas Tech's McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock.
Qualifying for any of the UIL regional tennis tournaments is no small task. Just two players from each district — 16 total from the region's eight districts — make the cut.
Contrast that with four teams from each district making the playoffs in most UIL sports, and the margin for error is slim.
Leath has surmounted those hurdles twice already in her young career. She took fourth place at last year's regional tournament as a freshman, a finish that put her among the last 16 players standing in the state.
Leath credits her success to the hard work she's put in along with support from her family, friends and Ryan coach Jason Blazek.
"Hard work pays off," Leath said. "It's been a lot of work. Just keep practicing, that's what I have to keep doing. The support from my friends and family has been really nice, to keep practicing and not slacking off. That's the main thing, I think."
In his roughly 20 years leading the program, Blazek said Leath is his first girls player to qualify for regionals in consecutive seasons. Leath's fourth-place finish at last year's regional tournament is also the highest of any of Blazek's boys or girls players across that span.
Blazek said he has known Leath from a young age and recognized her potential to excel before she had even entered the program.
"I knew when she came in, she's got potential to do well in regionals and be a state qualifier at some point, this year or in the near future," Blazek said. "She's persistent and overcomes obstacles with a lot of confidence.
"She's got a goal to go to state. That's what's driving her and what sets her apart from a lot of other girls."
Having so much success early in her high school career could easily raise Leath's expectations as she enters this year's regional tournament. Given her limited playing time this spring due to injury, though, Leath enters regionals levelheaded with her top goal for the season already complete.
"This year, it was just making it, that was our big goal," Leath said. "Hopefully I'll play well, but there's no pressure or anything. I did well last year, too, but there's no pressure this year since I haven't been playing."
