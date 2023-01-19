Ryan senior quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass to a teammate during the Raiders' 2017 state semifinal matchup with Highland Park. Sanders announced Thursday that he will transfer from Oklahoma State to Ole Miss.
One of the top transfer quarterbacks on the market found his landing spot Thursday when Spencer Sanders announced his commitment to Ole Miss.
Sanders, a former standout quarterback at Ryan High, entered the NCAA transfer portal back in December looking to use his final year of collegiate eligibility away from Oklahoma State. He spent the last five years with the Cowboys, four as the team's starter, leaving him with one year of eligibility left granted to all players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sanders announced his decision to commit to the Rebels on Twitter.
"So you will find favor and good success in the sight of God and man.
Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.
"
PROVERBS 3:4-6 @Hayesfawcett3 appreciate the edit pic.twitter.com/ImHDhOG7rH
In transferring to Ole Miss, Sanders joins a crowded quarterback room. Jaxson Dart, the team's starter last season, remains on the roster at this point while the Rebels also added LSU transfer quarterback Walker Howard on Wednesday.
The trio look poised for a fascinating competition to earn the starting job beginning in spring ball.
Sanders amassed a 46-6 record in 52 career starts and threw for 8,747 yards during his standout career at Ryan.
He compiled 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns as a senior in 2017 as Ryan fell to eventual state champion Highland Park in the state semifinal round. The Raiders fell in the 2016 semifinal to the Scots as well, with Sanders throwing for 3,288 yards and 35 touchdowns that season.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2018, Sanders took over as Oklahoma State's full-time starter the next season and quickly showcased his dual-threat abilities. He threw for 2,065 yards and ran for 628 that season.
Sanders concluded his time with the Cowboys having tallied 9,553 passing yards for 67 touchdowns along with 1,956 rushing yards for 18 scores. He threw for 2,642 yards and 17 scores last season, adding 391 rushing yards for eight scores.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of the ‘Cowboy Culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me,” Sanders said via Twitter after entering the portal.
“I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years. The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life.”
Now, Sanders heads to Ole Miss looking to conclude his collegiate career with a bang. He joins a Rebels team that went 8-5 last season, dropping four straight games down the stretch to put a damper on a strong start.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.