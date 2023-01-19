Spencer Sanders transfers to Ole Miss
Buy Now

Ryan senior quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass to a teammate during the Raiders' 2017 state semifinal matchup with Highland Park. Sanders announced Thursday that he will transfer from Oklahoma State to Ole Miss.

 DRC file photo

One of the top transfer quarterbacks on the market found his landing spot Thursday when Spencer Sanders announced his commitment to Ole Miss.

Sanders, a former standout quarterback at Ryan High, entered the NCAA transfer portal back in December looking to use his final year of collegiate eligibility away from Oklahoma State. He spent the last five years with the Cowboys, four as the team's starter, leaving him with one year of eligibility left granted to all players due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spencer Sanders hurdle
Buy Now

Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) goes airborne to hurdle Denison defender Ty McFail (28) during the teams' 2016 game.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you