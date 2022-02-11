Dave Henigan's allegiance to the Los Angeles Rams predates the addition of his former defensive end.
The Ryan head coach grew up in Huntington, California, a 37-mile trek from Super Bowl LVI host SoFi Stadium — the Rams' $6 billion venue.
By virtue of winning the NFC, the Rams are afforded the rare opportunity of playing a home game — a site that was predetermined in 2017 — against the Cincinnati Bengals on the NFL's grandest stage.
Henigan will be watching from the couch. Ex-Ryan and Northwestern standout Earnest Brown, a fifth-round draft pick in 2021 and Rams practice squad member, will be on the sideline.
"The Rams were my team until they moved to St. Louis, then they came back" said Henigan, who has since developed a Texas accent after leaving California more than 20 years ago. "That's who I am rooting for and it's great that Earnest gets to be a part of it. It's a credit to the kind of young man he is."
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Brown — who helped Ryan go 27-2 during his All-American high school career — is savoring the experience.
Brown saw time in preseason games before he was placed on the Rams' practice squad.
Being part of the Rams' defensive line — one that is arguably the best position group in the NFL with the likes of stars Aaron Donald and Von Miller — has been a beneficial learning experience for the rookie.
"Those guys are the best of the best," Brown told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Thursday. "Not many get to say they played with guys like that. I just have to be patient, keep learning from them, and my time will come."
A video of Brown doing a celebratory dance in the Rams' locker room surfaced on Twitter last week, following a 20-17 NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.
His excitement has only heightened.
When Brown isn't participating in fun Super Bowl Week festivities, he's helping the Rams' high-powered offense get a nice scout of the Bengals.
Brown said he recently played the role of "No. 98" — Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reeder — on the Rams' scout team.
"Practice squad guys are treated like the roster players here, it's amazing," said Brown, who still brings in a six-figure salary. "This is a once in a lifetime thing that many don't get to experience."
Henigan believes Brown will eventually bump up the depth chart.
"He had a lot of great influences and he puts in a lot of work" Henigan said. "It's only a matter of time."
About a dozen former Texas high school football players are on the Rams' active and practice squad rosters, including Miller (DeSoto) and the conductor of their offense in Highland Park alum Matt Stafford.
Henigan, a former quarterbacks coach at Highland Park 20 years ago, while teaching physical education at a nearby middle school, remembers a 6th-grade Stafford.
Stafford was in Henigan's class, where he was often showing off his young, rocket arm and competitive drive among his youthful peers.
He exhibited some toughness, too.
"I remember when Matt was playing some game, got tripped by a kid and fell face-first," Henigan recalled. "He ripped his braces into the floor, got back up.
"He was a really good kid. At 12 years old, he could throw it a mile."
Brown said he and fellow practice squad player Anthony Hines — a former standout linebacker at Plano East and Texas A&M — have talked Texas high school football lore.
"We played each other in high school, so we've talked about that game," said Brown, whose 2015 Ryan team beat Plano East in the 2015 playoffs. "A lot of Texas guys on this team."