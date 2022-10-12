Drew Sanders
Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) catches a pass and scores a touchdown during a 2019 game against Granbury. Sanders, now at Arkansas, was added to the Bednarik Award watch list Wednesday after his strong start to the season.

 DRC file photo

A strong start to his first year at Arkansas has former Ryan High School star Drew Sanders garnering national recognition.

The junior linebacker was added Wednesday to the watchlist for the Bednarik Award, which annually recognizes the best defensive player in college football. Sanders has 59 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles through six games with the Razorbacks.

