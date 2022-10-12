Ryan wide receiver Drew Sanders (16) catches a pass and scores a touchdown during a 2019 game against Granbury. Sanders, now at Arkansas, was added to the Bednarik Award watch list Wednesday after his strong start to the season.
A strong start to his first year at Arkansas has former Ryan High School star Drew Sanders garnering national recognition.
The junior linebacker was added Wednesday to the watchlist for the Bednarik Award, which annually recognizes the best defensive player in college football. Sanders has 59 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles through six games with the Razorbacks.
He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Alabama after graduating from Ryan in 2019 before joining the Razorbacks after last season.
Sanders played both ways for the Raiders during his standout career as a key utility player and was widely regarded as one of the nation's top recruits in his class. He finished with 48 rushing/receiving touchdowns in his career while throwing for 10 more scores.
His senior season alone, Sanders ran for 380 yards and 12 touchdowns, caught 44 passes for 774 yards and 12 more scores and racked up 46 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits and 9 sacks defensively. He was named the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area Co-MVP and earned All-America honors for his efforts.
Last season at Alabama, Sanders totaled 24 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and 1 sack, to go along with 4 quarterback hurries and 2 pass breakups in 12 games, including three starts. He saw limited playing time on defense and special teams for the Crimson Tide as a freshman.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.