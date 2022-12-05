Former Ryan quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass to a teammate during the Raiders' 2017 state semifinal game against Highland Park. Sanders announced his intent Monday to enter the NCAA transfer portal after five years at Oklahoma State.
Spencer Sanders, a former standout quarterback at Ryan High who has spent the last five seasons at Oklahoma State, announced his decision Monday to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The 2018 Ryan graduate will have one year of eligibility remaining due to the blanket waiver offered to all athletes after the COVID-19 altered season. Sanders' track record of success with the Cowboys could make him one of the more in-demand transfers across the nation.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of the 'Cowboy Culture,' I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me," Sanders said in statement posted to Twitter.
"I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in there memory-filled five years. The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life."
During his time with the Raiders, Sanders helped the program reach two state semifinals and make a regional final appearance while amassing a record of 46-6 in 52 career starts and throwing for 8,747 yards.
He threw for 3,845 yards and 54 touchdowns as a senior in 2017 as Ryan fell to eventual state champion Highland park in the semifinal round. The Raiders lost to the Scots in a close 2016 semifinal as well, with Sanders throwing for 3,288 yards and 35 touchdowns that season.
Rated a four-star recruit by several outlets while in high school, Sanders redshirted as a true freshman with the Cowboys in 2018.
He took over the starting role the next year and quickly becoming one of the Big 12 Conference's top signal callers. Sanders earned the Offensive Freshman of the Year award that season and All-Big 12 honors each season after that.
Sanders threw for 2,642 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season as Oklahoma State finished 7-5. It comes a year after Sanders helped lead the Cowboys to a Big 12 runner-up finish and Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame in 2021.
Now, Sanders will have one more season to leave his mark in the college ranks, whether at Oklahoma State or elsewhere.
