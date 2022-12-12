Drew Sanders AP All-American

Former Ryan standout Drew Sanders (42) was named an Associated Press All-American Monday, adding to the junior's long list of national accolades during his breakout season with the Razorbacks.

 Courtesy photo/Arkansas Athletics

Former Ryan High standout Drew Sanders continued racking up national accolades following his breakout junior season at Arkansas Monday when he was named a first-team Associated Press All-American.

The honor comes days after Sanders was named both a second-team Football Writers Association of America All-American and second-team Walter Camp All-American. He is Arkansas' first FWAA All-American since 1964 and was previously added to the Bednarik Award watchlist for the nation's top linebacker earlier this season.

Drew Sanders at Ryan
Former Ryan standout Drew Sanders (16) lunges for the end zone and scores a touchdown in a 2019 game against Grapevine. Sanders was named an AP All-American Monday amid a breakout season at Arkansas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

