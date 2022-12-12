Former Ryan High standout Drew Sanders continued racking up national accolades following his breakout junior season at Arkansas Monday when he was named a first-team Associated Press All-American.
The honor comes days after Sanders was named both a second-team Football Writers Association of America All-American and second-team Walter Camp All-American. He is Arkansas' first FWAA All-American since 1964 and was previously added to the Bednarik Award watchlist for the nation's top linebacker earlier this season.
Sanders recently declared for the NFL Draft after leading the Razorbacks in several statistical categories with 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks this season. He is projected to be an early-round selection in the draft.
“Football isn’t a lifetime sport; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime sport,” Sanders told ESPN. “I’ve enjoyed playing in college. It’s always been a dream for me to play in the NFL, ever since I can remember. There’s an opportunity for me to take, and I want to take it.”
A two-way standout during his time at Ryan, Sanders tallied a combined 48 rushing/receiving touchdowns during his career while passing for 10 more on limited attempts.
His defensive contributions popped the most, though, particularly in tallying 119 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) in the 2018 season. Sanders chose to focus on the defensive side at Alabama and established himself as one of the nation's top defensive players this season at Arkansas.
He joined the Razorbacks after spending his first two years of college at Alabama, having committed to play there as a five-star recruit out of high school.
Sanders saw special teams action as a true freshman there before tallying 24 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and one sack his sophomore season, then entered the transfer portal.
Sanders' 9.5 sacks have led the way for an Arkansas defense that is one sack away from breaking the program record with 39 sacks ahead of its Liberty Bowl showdown with Kansas, which Sanders will skip ahead of the draft. He and the Arkansas defense have helped the team to a 6-6 record with four of the losses decided by three or fewer points.
Now, Sanders will have the chance to pursue a professional football career as his focus turns to preparing for April's draft.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.