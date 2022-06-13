With longtime coach Kendall Pryor leaving after nine years at the helm, Ryan has turned to former player Lindsey Eccles to be its new girls soccer coach.
During her playing career at Ryan, the 2011 graduate lettered all four years under then-coach Raiford Malone. Eccles helped lead the Raiders to the Class 4A state semifinals her senior year and was subsequently named to the all-tournament team as a forward along with garnering District 11-4A co-MVP honors the same season.
The former forward played four years of collegiate soccer at Dallas Baptist, tallying 23 goals and 16 assists over her career. She helped lead the Patriots to an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament during her senior season in the fall of 2015.
Eccles then spent one year coaching middle school volleyball and high school soccer at a charter school before rejoining the Raiders as an assistant coach in 2017, the role she served in until being named head coach last week.
Now on the sidelines, Eccles will lead the program she once starred for on the field.
“It’s exciting, especially being my alma mater,” she said. “It means a lot, even just to be welcomed back. … The traditions that are there — it’s a big school built on bringing students back. It’s awesome just to be a part of that.”
In succeeding Pryor, Eccles takes the reins from another standout Denton-area soccer player. Pryor, whose last name was Juett when she played college soccer for North Texas, became just the second Mean Green player ever to be named first team all-conference in all four years she played. She was inducted into the North Texas Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.
Pryor made a Twitter post last week to announce she would be leaving Ryan to be Bridgeport’s head coach.
“Denton Ryan, I have loved you from the moment I stepped foot on campus in 2013,” Pryor said in the tweet. “Thank you for the experiences, the memories and relationships built that will last a lifetime. I will cherish them forever! Here’s to new beginnings and being close to home. VAMOS SISSIES!”
With Pryor headed for a new opportunity closer to her home in Decatur, Ryan athletic director Dave Henigan said Eccles became a logical replacement given her ties to the program.
“[Eccles is] a Ryan Raider through and through,” Henigan said. “Obviously coach Pryor was moving a little closer to home, so we started analyzing what our needs were in that program. We just felt she was a real natural fit to slide into that position and lead those girls.
“She’s kind of grown up as an assistant in coach Pryor’s program, but she’s going to bring her own personality, her own different emphasis and edge to that program.”
One lesson Eccles learned from her playing days at Dallas Baptist was to find enjoyment in the small details, even during tough times. It has translated into her style of coaching.
“Yes, it’s a job, but if you’re not having fun doing it, then it’s not worth it,” Eccles said. “That’s what I learned through playing in college because there was a point where it wasn’t fun and you just had to find the joys and the little things.
“That’s what I try to bring into coaching is finding the joys and getting to know the players — the little victories here and there.”
Eccles takes over a Ryan team that went 7-15 last season, including 3-10 in District 6-5A, one of the most competitive districts in the state. The Raiders last finished above .500 in 2019, when they posted an 11-7-2 record, 7-4-1 in district play.
With the next girls soccer season still several months out, Eccles’ main priority at this point is coordinating the team’s current affairs.
“Just getting summer workouts in order,” Eccles said. “Obviously I’m already around the team and the team knows me, so that’s very beneficial. Honestly, just getting my footing with behind-the-scenes work, that’s where I have a bunch of work I need to be doing.”