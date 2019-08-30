Ryan coach Dave Henigan wasn’t kidding when he said Alabama commit Drew Sanders would be more involved on offense this year. But he wasn’t the only one taking over the game in Friday’s season opener.
Ryan, a Class 5A state semifinalist in each of the last three seasons, got everyone involved while rolling up 456 yards in a dominant 52-6 win over Mesquite Poteet at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Sanders scored three times, including a 25-yard fumble return not even four minutes into the game. He caught five passes for 77 yards and two more scores.
Meanwhile, junior Seth Henigan completed 23 of 34 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns. Ja’Tavion Sanders had 97 receiving yards and a score. Emani Bailey rushed for 67 yards and scored two receiving touchdowns.
Billy Bowman Jr., a Texas commit, added a 61-yard punt return as Ryan jumped out to a 42-point halftime lead.
Ryan has now won 41 straight regular-season games dating back to 2015.
“There were a lot of guys who impacted the game,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “I’d have to look at the film to know for sure, but I don’t think we ran the ball as well as we would have wanted. There is stuff to clean up there, but we got great pass protection up front and a lot of big plays were made.
“Defensively, we were flying around and scoring touchdowns. I think we picked up right where we left off there.”
Ryan linebacker Drew Sanders (16) and Ryan defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) celebrate after they score a touchdown against the Poteet offense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, August 30, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan defensive end Ja'Tavion Sanders (1) celebrates with Ryan linebacker Ahmad Terry (10) after they force the Poteet offense to turn the ball over at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, August 30, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan wide receiver Ja'Tavion Sanders (1) catches a pass from Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan (17), while Poteet defensive back Jahmad Jackson (14) chases after him at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, August 30, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Ryan quarterback Seth Henigan (17) throws a pass to Ryan running back Emani Bailey (9), while being rushed by the Poteet defense at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, Friday, August 30, 2019, in Denton, Texas.
Poteet was playing without star running back Seth McGowan, an Oklahoma commit who rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 25 touchdowns last year. It wasn’t clear why he didn’t play, but the Pirates struggled in his absence and had negative 4 yards of offense by halftime. They finished with 118 total yards, 68 on the ground.
The Pirates didn’t score their first touchdown until just before the end of the third quarter. Ryan still led 49-6.
“I thought we looked great running the ball, and Seth did a great job moving around in the pocket and making plays,” Drew Sanders said. “I thought all the receivers played great, too.”
Drew Sanders set the tempo with his fumble return. On the play, quarterback Jaylond Police tried to scramble out of the pocket but was smothered by a host of Raiders. The ball popped loose around the 25, and Sanders snatched it out of the air and ran the other way for the early 7-0 lead.
With his team up 21-0 late in the second quarter, Drew Sanders caught passes of 7 and 35 yards, respectively, in a span of less than a minute to give Ryan a 35-0 lead. The first came off a sharp pass from Henigan to the back of the end zone.
“I tried to spread the ball around as much as I could, and my offensive line did a great job of protecting,” Henigan said. “There were a couple of miscues on my part, but overall, it was a good win. It feels great having three or four nationally ranked receivers. They are good at everything they do. I’m blessed to have them on my team.”
Ryan 52, Mesquite Poteet 6
Mes. Poteet
0
0
6
0
—
6
Denton Ryan
14
28
7
3
—
52
DR — Drew Sanders 25 fumble return (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Emani Bailey 5 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Billy Bowman Jr. 61 punt return (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Drew Sanders 7 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Drew Sanders 35 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Emani Bailey 15 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)
DR — Ja’Tavion Sanders 23 pass from Seth Henigan (Riley Nuzzo kick)