A year ago, not many people knew who Ty Marsh was. That all changed during the 2019 season, when Marsh and a talent-laden defense helped the Raiders advance to the Class 5A Division I state championship game.
College coaches quickly took notice, and on Wednesday, a big-name Division I program snatched him up.
Marsh, who started at rover, announced via his Twitter account that he has verbally committed to Houston. He chose the Cougars over Arkansas State, Duke, New Mexico and UT-San Antonio, to name a few, and the decision makes him the fifth Division I commit in Ryan’s 2021 class.
Marsh joins Billy Bowman Jr. (Texas), Ja’Tavion Sanders (Texas), Seth Henigan (Memphis) and DJ Arkansas (Rice).
“I had a good connection with the coaches, and making this decision was big in terms of what can I do once I get there,” Marsh said. “They were telling me that I could play in multiple positions, so I said, ‘I like the sound of that.’ I like being all over the field. My parents also love the in-state offer. Houston is right down the road, so we’ll take that.”
The 6-0, 185-pound senior is a solid pickup for Houston. The Cougars finished 4-8 last year and did not make it to a bowl game. The good news is that second-year head coach Dana Holgorsen has plenty of experienced guys back for 2020, which could create some solid momentum as the Cougars look forward to the next few years.
Marsh finished last season with 107 total tackles, including 24 for loss, to go with 10 pass breakups, three sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
“Now, I can go into next season with a clear mind and no weight on my shoulders,” Marsh said. “It’s all about focusing on getting back to a state championship.”