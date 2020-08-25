191214_drc_sp_RyanLoneStar_16.JPG

The Ryan football team celebrates after they defeat Frisco Lone Star at Allen’s Eagle Stadium Dec. 14, 2019, in Allen.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Ryan, last year’s Class 5A Division I state runner-up, will face Arlington Martin on Sept. 25 as part of Fox Sports Southwest’s televised doubleheader from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Ryan and Martin will play at 4 p.m.

Longview plays Temple at 8 p.m.

This matchup was originally slated for Sept. 24 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Ryan announced on Aug. 11 that it had replaced Dallas South Oak Cliff as its Week 1 opponent with Martin. South Oak Cliff is in Dallas County, which has stringent COVID-19 restrictions and won’t be able to start its season on time. With the exception of a few date changes, the remainder of Ryan’s schedule remains unaffected.

This doubleheader features the only games that FSSW will televise during this year’s regular season.

The Raiders finished 15-1 last year and lost in the Class 5A Division I title game. Nearly that entire roster is back.

Ryan has five players who have already committed to Division I programs, including Texas commits Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders, Rice pledge DJ Arkansas, Memphis commit Seth Henigan and Houston commit Ty Marsh.

Martin finished 11-2 last year and was a regional semifinalist. According to the Dallas Morning News, they are led by linebacker and Texas commit, Morice Blackwell and safety Placide Djungu-Sungu, who is committed to Duke.

