Ryan, last year’s Class 5A Division I state runner-up, will face Arlington Martin on Sept. 25 as part of Fox Sports Southwest’s televised doubleheader from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Ryan and Martin will play at 4 p.m.
Longview plays Temple at 8 p.m.
This matchup was originally slated for Sept. 24 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Ryan announced on Aug. 11 that it had replaced Dallas South Oak Cliff as its Week 1 opponent with Martin. South Oak Cliff is in Dallas County, which has stringent COVID-19 restrictions and won’t be able to start its season on time. With the exception of a few date changes, the remainder of Ryan’s schedule remains unaffected.
This doubleheader features the only games that FSSW will televise during this year’s regular season.
The Raiders finished 15-1 last year and lost in the Class 5A Division I title game. Nearly that entire roster is back.
Ryan has five players who have already committed to Division I programs, including Texas commits Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders, Rice pledge DJ Arkansas, Memphis commit Seth Henigan and Houston commit Ty Marsh.
Martin finished 11-2 last year and was a regional semifinalist. According to the Dallas Morning News, they are led by linebacker and Texas commit, Morice Blackwell and safety Placide Djungu-Sungu, who is committed to Duke.