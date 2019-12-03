Ryan assistant coach Aaron De La Torre walked barefoot onto the turf at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene and quietly sat down on a bench to put his shoes on. Fans were piling into the stands behind him for what they were sure would be another playoff win for the Raiders, and players were beginning their pregame warmups a few feet away.
A cool breeze made its way through the stadium, and the sun was shining bright. De La Torre sat back to take it all in.
“This is what my dad would have wanted … for us to be here,” he said.
De La Torre’s father, Abraham, was only 67 when he died unexpectedly five days earlier on Nov. 18. He had been sick for a long time due to complications from diabetes but was giddy over Ryan’s playoff run.
Four days before he died, Abraham watched from the stands as his young grandson Kolt played in Ryan’s playoff opener against Granbury. Aaron and his oldest son, Alex, were coaches in that game. For Abraham, everything came full circle that night. He rarely missed a game during Aaron’s playing and coaching career, and in his younger days, it was a normal thing to see him sprinting up and down the sidelines every time Alex scored a touchdown.
“He told me, ‘I’ve seen it all now, mijo. I saw you, Alex, and now Kolt,’” Aaron said. “To him, it was the best thing in the world, and one of the last things he told me was that we need to win state.
“His biggest thing was that if you’re going to do something, then you need to finish.”
Ryan and the De La Torre family are three wins away from accomplishing that goal.
The Raiders (13-0) play Colleyville Heritage (9-4) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a Class 5A Division I Region I semifinal at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. A win would lift Ryan to its fourth straight state semifinal against either Frisco Lone Star or Lancaster.
Should Ryan make it to the 5A Division I championship game on Dec. 20, it would be its first appearance since 2010. Incidentally, Aaron was also on the staff that year. Alex was one of their best players.
“My grandpa has been saying go win state since I played here,” Alex said. That 2010 team lost to Lake Travis. “Whether we are playing or coaching, our goal has always been to get that ring we’ve worked so hard for. We want to set these kids up to be in the best possible position to succeed.”
“That was his final wish — win state for him and get a ring,” Kolt added. “It’d be phenomenal if we could pull it off. And if we do, it’s all for him. He was one of a kind.”
Abraham De La Torre was never a coach outside of leading a few youth sports teams in his heyday, but he lived vicariously through his kids and grandchildren and was there for every sports milestone. That includes moving with Aaron’s family to Nacogdoches when Aaron was a coach at Stephen F. Austin, and then back to North Texas.
He was there when Ryan went to state in 2010 and got his own jersey when Alex went on to play for the Texas Longhorns. When Aaron left Ryan to become the head coach at Irving in 2012, Abraham watched him take the Tigers to the playoffs and earn district Coach of the Year in 2013. Every game Abraham attended, the Tigers won.
“We didn’t win many, but he was there every time we did,” said Aaron, who eventually returned to Ryan in 2018.
Abraham also inspired several traditions within the Ryan football program that are still going strong. One is the steak dinner award, in which Aaron buys a steak dinner for any player who scores a defensive touchdown. Defensive linemen also get lunch every week, something Aaron credits to his father.
Another staple is Ryan’s Sons of Ryan defensive linemen T-shirts. The idea for the name was fueled by Abraham’s love for the Sons of Anarchy television series.
“The steak dinners and Sons of Ryan … he came up with all of that,” Aaron said with a smile. “Back in the day, he was the one who could control us players. He always said, ‘They’ll listen to you more if you feed them.’”
Coaches from every level, including Texas coach Tom Herman, have offered their condolences since Abraham’s passing and continue to share heartwarming stories of a man who was like a second father to them. And while Aaron, Alex and Kolt could think of plenty of ways to honor his memory, there’s only one they’re focused on: Win state.
“I am blessed with the opportunity to have this playoff run with my boys and a great group of coaches, and here we are in Round 4,” Aaron said. “We want to finish the race.”