Anyone curious if Ryan Raiders quarterback Seth Henigan is relaxed or nervous heading into Friday’s season opener against Mesquite Poteet got their answer real quick.
Henigan, a junior, was roaming the halls of the fieldhouse Monday wearing green Yoda slippers, complete with the Star Wars Jedi master’s stuffed face popping up in the front. This wasn’t casual pre-practice attire, either. Henigan had been wearing the comfy slippers at school.
“I got roasted [for wearing them],” Henigan said. “Everyone was like, ‘What are you wearing?’”
Henigan has always had a laid-back style. But he and the Raiders will be all business when they host Poteet at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Ryan is riding a 40-game regular-season win streak, including three straight wins over the Pirates.
“We’ve put in a lot of work, so I know we are prepared,” Henigan said. “We know they are a good team with a strong secondary and a really good running back. But we are good, too. It will be a good opener.”
While Ryan would love to showcase its high-scoring offense, the coaching staff knows the first order of business is to shut down Poteet’s Seth McGowan. McGowan, the No. 12 running back in his class, according to 247Sports’ latest composite rankings, is committed to Oklahoma. Last year, he rushed for 1,613 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Ironically, his worst performance came against the Raiders, who held him to 59 yards on 18 carries. Ryan has six returning starters defensively, but is inexperienced at tackle, which is where a bruising back like McGowan earns his yards.
The Raiders will counter that with dominant edge rushers in Ja’Tavion Sanders and Alabama commit Drew Sanders, who moves from linebacker. They’ll also need big nights from linebackers Ahmad Terry and DJ Arkansas.
“We did a good job against [McGowan], but that was last year,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “Our guys are getting better every day, but we have some guys who haven’t seen a guy like that yet. We have to find ways to contain him and make him earn it.”
If the defense does its job, the Raider offense could have a field day.
Henigan threw for 1,979 yards and 26 touchdowns a year ago and is expected to have more control over the passing game. He has plenty of options in Drew Sanders, who will have an increased load on offense, and Texas commit Billy Bowman Jr., another two-way star. Louisiana-Lafayette commit Emani Bailey rushed for 1,284 yards and 14 scores last year.
“We strive for balance, but balance isn’t as important as taking what the defense gives you,” coach Henigan said. “Seth and all these guys have had a great offseason. They’re all ready to go. We’re ready to play a game.”