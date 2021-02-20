EULESS — Playoff basketball won’t stay this easy for very long. But the Ryan Raiders will certainly enjoy this one.
Despite not getting in a ton of practice time due to the recent winter storms, Kevin Thompson scored 17 points and was one of four Raiders to reach double figures as Ryan cruised throughout its Class 5A playoff opener on Saturday en route to an 84-48 win over Azle at Euless Trinity.
Ryan (21-6) scored at least 22 points in each of the first three quarters and led by as many as 47 points in the fourth.
Kerrington Hughes scored 14 points. Marcette Lawson and Jordan Ware chipped in 11 points each.
Ryan awaits the winner of Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt and Crowley, who play on Monday.
“I think getting that practice in under our belt yesterday and getting some shots in early today helped,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “I thought we played with energy, and having Isaiah [Novil] back is such a lift physically and emotionally because he’s such a spark plug. I thought we played well together. Despite the score, we weren’t selfish.
“There are no easy wins moving forward. We’ll have to get better.”
Saturday’s game definitely gives the Raiders confidence as they head to the second round for the second year in a row. Not only did they lead from start to finish, but they had 12 players score and managed to put the game out of reach pretty quickly. Leading 22-9 after the first eight minutes, the Raiders opened the second quarter on a 16-3 run. All of those points came inside the paint or off free throws, and that physicality continued into the second half as they extended their lead to 39 late in the third.
EJ McBath’s 3-pointer at the end of that frame pushed Ryan’s lead to 40.
Despite struggling throughout, Azle (12-12) got 20 points from Eric McAlister. McAlister scored 14 of his points in the fourth quarter. Teammate Tommy Walton finished with 11.
“Coming off the break, this is absolutely the way we wanted this one to go,” Overstreet said. “We got everyone into the game tonight, and when you have four guys in double digits, that’s a sign that the kids are sharing the basketball. Now, we’ll have a few days to get ready for Wyatt or Crowley.”