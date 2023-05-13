For roughly an hour on Friday night, it appeared Ryan's boys track and field team had won its first-ever state championship.
The Raiders watched as a last-second pass in the 5A boys 4x400-meter relay meant Fort Bend Marshall finished third in the race and earned 12 points, enough to seemingly tie the two teams at 38 points for the meet.
Online results showed Ryan tied with Marshall for first place in 5A shortly after all the races were completed, as did the videoboard inside Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Ryan boys track coach Janson Head and his team then made their way over to the awards stand after the meet, where there was a prolonged wait. Head said one of the workers there told him there was a discrepancy between the scoreboard and the official scores causing the hold-up as it was sorted out.
Eventually, Head was informed by meet director Joseph Garmon that Ryan's 4x200-meter relay team had been disqualified earlier in the day, thus negating the eight points it would otherwise have earned from finishing fourth in the event.
Garmon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday morning.
Head said the justification cited for disqualifying the relay team was Ryan's second leg runner taking five consecutive steps in another team's lane, which was detailed on a form filed by one of the curve judges. Meet rules dictate runners are not allowed to make three or more consecutive steps in another lane.
Losing those points dropped the Raiders from a tie for first place in the 5A boys team standings to fourth overall, putting a damper on an otherwise successful day.
"It stinks for the kids because they did some really good things tonight, performed really well," Head said after the meet. "A lot of positive things, then it got crushed because of the circumstances. It's a shame."
The circumstances detracted from Ryan's improbable run at the state title with just four athletes competing in three events.
The Raiders' Josiyah Taylor and Da'Marqis Lewis finished first and second in the 100-meter dash, adding second and fourth-place finishes in the 200-meter dash to tally a combined 30 points. They were also part of the 4x200-meter relay team alongside Jeremiah Gibson and Jordan Washington that appeared to have put them over the top.
Head says he and his team were not informed of the disqualification following the race and had no knowledge of it until being notified by Garmon after the meet.
Failure to inform a team of a disqualification could run counter to the National Federation of State High School Associations' track and field rules. Rule 3-4, Article 6 states that "When a competitor is disqualified, the referee shall notify or cause to be notified, the competitor and the competitor's coach, of the disqualification."
A lack of notice would also deny Ryan the ability to appeal the disqualification since appeals of a "misapplication of the rules" must be filed within 30 minutes of event results being announced. That timeframe would have more than elapsed by the time Head says he was informed of the disqualification.
The process ultimately resulted in a whirlwind of emotions for the Raiders as they went from believing they had won a state title to having it seemingly taken away.
"Believing that we did and having every indication that we did, then to have that stripped away from you — that's pretty rough," Head said. "That's the hardest part, is it completely took away all the luster from some really, really good things."
