After being inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Hall of Honor earlier this year, Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence has racked up another prestigious accolade.
Florence was recognized by the UIL on Monday as one of the top 100 coaches in Texas high school football history.
The UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football have teamed up to honor 10 coaches per day until they reach 100, in celebration of 100 years of Texas high school football. A message on the UIL’s website said decisions about who is recognized are made “with the help of some of the state’s foremost experts and historians.”
Florence certainly fits the billing as one of the best coaches the state of Texas has ever seen.
Over the course of his 13-year tenure as Ryan’s head coach from 2000-13, Florence compiled a record of 152-37. He led the Raiders to four consecutive state title games from 2000-03, winning championships in 2001 and 2002.
During those two seasons, Ryan was nearly untouchable, going a combined 30-1.
In his 20-year coaching career, Florence crafted a 205-53 record, winning 79.5% of his games. He never missed the playoffs.
Florence took his first head coaching job at Cooper in 1994 and became one of the youngest head coaches in the state. At the time, he was just 28 years old when Cooper ISD’s then-Superintendent Fred Wilkerson hired him.
In six years at Cooper, Florence went a combined 53-16.