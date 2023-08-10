Ryan enters the 2022 season with quite a few more new faces in key places than it has seen in a long time.
Graduating 38 of the program’s 54 lettermen will do that.
Just 2 of 11 starters return on the offensive side with only one remaining in the same position as Braeden Mussett moves from wide receiver to quarterback. All that turnover makes for perhaps the youngest Ryan squad ever heading into head coach Dave Henigan’s 10th season leading the program.
“We’re going to be as young as we’ve been since I’ve been here,” Henigan said. “We have some guys that maybe played on Thursday night or were backups on the varsity last year that are going to step into a new role and have to grow up fast.”
One area where his team does return experienced talent, though, is on the defensive side of the ball. A stout defense has historically been an important part of Ryan’s most successful teams.
Take the 2020 state championship team, for example. The Raiders surrendered just under 16 points per game that season, allowing less than 10 points in six of their 15 contests and just 14 to Cedar Park during a 59-14 romp in the state title game.
While preseason predictions don’t have Ryan among the early favorites to win it all this fall, its defense certainly looks set to be a strong point.
The Raiders return six starters from a defensive unit that began the year with some relative inexperience, including several players who are among the Denton area’s top returners at their respective positions.
Senior defensive lineman Trey Bates and senior defensive backs Tyrese Weaver and Elijah Wallace return to provide veteran leadership for the unit while sophomore defensive lineman Errol West will be another important contributor. Bates in particular was a force upfront last fall in tallying 59 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, seven hurries and two sacks.
With MarQuice Hill, Darerial Higgins and Bryan Buckett all gone after playing important roles along the defensive line, Bates is looking to set the tone for his peers this fall.
“I’ve got more experience, so I have to let everybody else know what the deal is up here,” Bates said. “I’m trying my best to lead this defense to get where we want to be, and make it to state hopefully.”
Junior defensive back Trae Williams looks poised to be another tone-setter defensively. He burst onto the scene last fall as a sophomore, taking on a key role in the defensive backfield alongside the likes of Weaver, Wallace and the now graduated Kaden Kelly and Chance Rucker.
Williams earned all-area co-newcomer of the year honors after showcasing strong ball-hawking skills with five pass breakups and five interceptions to go with 53 total tackles.
He made that immediate impact despite having to adjust on the fly in just his first year with the program after transferring from Melissa.
As the Raiders look to rebound from a 6-4 season that represented a decidedly down year by the program’s high standards, Williams said those struggles have given the team fuel to improve this fall.
“We left with a sour taste in our mouth last year, so we’re ready to get back at it. Redemption time,” Williams said. “The coaches are pushing us to make sure that it doesn’t go like that again.”
Then at linebacker, where Ryan loses cornerstone Anthony Hill, the team’s leading tackler still returns in standout Dillon Arkansas.
The junior’s recruitment has taken off this offseason after an impressive sophomore year when he notched 80 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, two pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble. Scholarship offers have since come in from TCU, Baylor, Missouri, North Texas and SMU.
The younger brother of Rice linebacker DJ Arkansas, Dillon is among several Ryan players who look poised to build on strong seasons with big showings this fall.
Henigan said what separates those cornerstone players like Bates, Williams, Arkansas and others is their willingness to go above and beyond.
“You can just see the work ethic over the summer,” Henigan said. “As much as anything, these guys have really put in the work. They’re doing extra. They’re doing stuff that good teams do where they’ll get their stuff done, then they’ll go off on their own and do extra.
“We’ve got a lot of those kids, even though a lot of them are young.”
It’s that common work ethic that gives the Raiders confidence they can reach the program’s high standards despite a plethora of significant losses. With its defense at the heart of it all, Ryan’s ultimate goal remains the same.
“Win state,” Williams said. “That’s the only goal we need to have.”
