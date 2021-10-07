As dominant as Ryan’s defense has been over the years, performances like Thursday don’t come around too often.
MarQuice Hill II and Anthony Hill Jr. returned two fumbles for touchdowns as Ryan, the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I, forced six turnovers and held The Colony to 140 total yards in a 42-3 win at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Ryan (6-1, 5-0 District 5-5A Division I) only allowed 19 first-half yards and was so dominant defensively that it made up for a slow start from its own offense. The Raiders’ offense eventually got in on the action, though. Anthony Hill added a rushing touchdown and Khalon Davis hit Michael Davis for a 28-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Ryan finished with 257 total yards. Kalib Hicks finished with 80 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“I didn’t think we played hard defensively last week. We challenged them, as good as they’ve been playing, to play harder tonight. And when you do that and have that many hats around the ball, [turnovers] happen,” Ryan coach Dave Henigan said. “Those are huge momentum shifters, and we could have had more.
“We’re built to win on defense here.”
Ryan came into the night ranked No. 3 in the area against the run, giving up an average of 64.1 rushing yards per game. The Colony’s Wing-T attack didn’t fare well, managing just 2.64 yards per carry. And the turnovers only made things worse.
The Cougars lost four fumbles and had two passes intercepted.
The first two came during a wacky final two minutes of the first quarter. Ryan’s Michael Gee intercepted Dylan Corbin to set Ryan up with excellent field position and a chance to break open what was a scoreless game up to that point. The Colony answered with an interception of its own on Ryan’s ensuing possession, only to fumble the ball right back to the Raiders. MarQuice Hill scooped up the loose ball and returned it 62 yards with no time left on the clock for the 7-0 lead.
Things didn’t get any easier for the Cougars in the second quarter. After fielding a Ryan kickoff at their own 2-yard line, the drive quickly stalled at the 5 and resulted in a 3-yard punt. Hicks scored on the very next play to push Ryan’s lead to 14-0.
With 7:45 to play in the half, Corbin was strip-sacked while dropping back to pass. Ryan recovered and pushed its lead to 21-0 a few plays later on Anthony Hill’s 2-yard run.
Hill added his 25-yard fumble return with 10:25 to go in the third quarter.
“Everyone was playing hard and doing their job,” Anthony Hill said. “When you do that, good things happen. You’ve got to take it to the house when you have the chance.”
Henigan agreed. His team enters its bye week having allowed just 13 points over the past three games.
“Everyone wants it to look pretty, and I want it to be better, too, particularly on offense,” Henigan said. “But the reality is that it doesn’t matter how you win. If we can keep scoring in different ways, that’s only going to help us.”