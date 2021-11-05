FRISCO — Shortly after Ryan coach Dave Henigan handed the District 5-5A Division I trophy to linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. on Friday, Hill struggled to catch his breath as his teammates mobbed him and the media swarmed in for interviews.
“My asthma is backing up,” Hill said at one point. “It’s hard to talk right now.”
No words were necessary, though. In the biggest game of the season thus far for the defending Class 5A Division I champions — and in perhaps the most clutch way possible — Hill let his play on the field do the talking for him.
With 2:03 left and No. 5 Frisco Lone Star driving at the Ryan 17-yard line with only a field goal needed to steal the win, Hill sliced through the Rangers’ front and stripped the ball from running back Ashton Jeanty. Ryan recovered, sealing an eventual 7-6 win and a gritty blue-collar defensive performance at The Ford Center at The Star.
“That’s the best player in the state right there,” Henigan said of Hill. “What an unbelievable play.”
Henigan’s claim that Hill is the best player in the state may not be far off. But he could also argue that he has the best defense in the state after holding Lone Star, which came in having scored nearly 50 points per game, to two field goals and 290 yards. Jeanty accounted for 227 of those yards on 35 carries and seemingly had his foot on Ryan’s throat after ripping off a 21-yard run to the Raiders’ 17. But just like it had done all night, Ryan turned the Rangers away.
“I just knew I had to make a play right there and then,” Hill said. “The game was on the line.”
Michael Gee, who batted a pass down earlier in the fourth quarter to hold Lone Star to its second field goal, agreed.
“I love that kid right there,” he said of Hill’s dramatic forced fumble. “And at the best possible time — he’s a dog.”
The win gives Ryan (9-1, 8-0 district) its seventh straight district title and the top seed in 5A Division I. It also pushed the Raiders’ all-time record against Lone Star to 5-0 and gives them much-needed momentum heading into the postseason.
Ryan hosts W.T. White in the first round at 7 p.m. on Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“That was a great team we just beat. Two great defenses. But we have bigger goals in front of us,” Henigan said. “We have to get better to attain them, and the good news is that we can. What a great win.”
It felt like both offenses were stuck in neutral on Friday. Ryan managed just seven points, engineering a solid 6-play, 75-yard scoring drive on its first possession of the game. After that, the Raiders saw another promising scoring drive stall in Lone Star territory followed by a punt, fumble and missed field goal to close the first half.
In that same stretch, Lone Star came away with a lone field goal with 8:17 to go in the half to trim the deficit to 7-3. Up to that point, Jeanty had 77 of the Rangers’ 85 total yards.
Not much changed in the second half as Ryan continued to rely on its defense. Lone Star turned the ball over on downs on consecutive drives, then threw an interception with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
Ryan couldn’t capitalize on the miscue, even as Kalib Hicks rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries. Ryan was forced to punt the ball back to Lone Star with 9:42 to go in the game, and the Rangers drove all the way to the Ryan 5-yard line. On third down, Gee swooped in and batted down a Garret Rangel pass to set up fourth down.
The Rangers decided to go for it but were called for illegal substitution.
The penalty moved them back to the Ryan 10, and they chose to kick the field goal instead.
“Our theme of the week was blue collar,” Henigan said. “It takes what it takes. It doesn’t have to be pretty. We know who we are. We are a gritty, tough, defense, kicking game, and do enough on offense team. We ran 37 plays in the first half on offense. We didn’t score a lot of points, but we did some good things controlling the football.
“We did just enough, and that’s all that matters.”
Ryan quarterback Khalon Davis finished the game having completed 15 of his 19 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Michael Davis caught seven passes for 82 yards while Jordyn Bailey added five catches for 43 yards.
Hicks put the game on ice with a 15-yard run on a third-down-and-2 play with 45 seconds left.
“It was a nerve-wracking game, but we did what we had to do,” Gee said. “Now we’re going to get back in that lab and perfect our craft.”