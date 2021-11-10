Ryan coach Dave Henigan knew he had big shoes to fill when he was hired in 2014 to replace Joey Florence, who had stepped down after 14 seasons and two state titles to become Denton ISD’s athletic director. Now in his eighth year with seven district titles, one state title, and a looming title defense, it’s safe to say Henigan is making his mark on the program.
On Thursday, he can reach yet another coaching milestone. Henigan can nab his 100th win as Ryan’s coach should the Raiders (9-1) beat Dallas W.T. White (6-4) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in their Class 5A Division I playoff opener.
His coaching record at Ryan (regular season and playoffs) currently sits at 99-11.
“It’s been an incredible run,” said Henigan, who was named the 2020 Tom Landry Coach of the Year after leading Ryan to its first state title since 2002 last season. “Honestly, all it means is that we’ve had a lot of really good players and coaches since I’ve been here and even before I got here. I just happen to be the guy who leads it.
“It’s a milestone. And at some point, you look back and enjoy it. Because it is special.”
After finishing 5-5 to miss the playoffs in 2014, Henigan’s teams have been among the best in the state, finishing 13-1, 14-1 in three seasons between 2016 and 2018, 15-1 and 15-0.
Ryan was a state runner-up in 2019 but then routed Cedar Park 59-14 on Jan. 15 to win its elusive championship.
Thursday marks the beginning of another run at a championship. But true to form, all Henigan and Ryan are thinking about is knocking off W.T. White. This is the first meeting between Ryan and the Longhorns since the 2000 postseason. Ryan won that second-round game 10-6, eventually rolling to its first of seven state championship game appearances.
White comes in as the fourth seed from District 6-5A Division I and has lost its last two games. Running back Daviawn Bishop leads the way for the Longhorns with 1,088 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns. He also has 439 receiving yards and four more scores. Elijah Edwards is the second-leading rusher with 580 yards and five scores. Quarterback Jaydyn Sisk has thrown for 874 yards and eight touchdowns, six going to Jonathan Ware (427 receiving yards).
“[W.T. White] has some great athletes who really work hard,” Henigan said. “They went toe-to-toe with Lancaster.”
On paper, it will be an uphill climb for the Longhorns when it comes to facing Ryan. The Raiders are flying high after a dramatic 7-6 win over Frisco Lone Star to win the district title. Anthony Hill Jr. recorded 18 tackles and came away with a forced fumble in the closing minutes to seal the win. He currently leads the team with 84 tackles to go with six sacks and is a catalyst for a talent-rich defense that held the high-scoring Rangers to two field goals.
Heading into the postseason, Ryan’s defense is giving up an average of 9.9 points and 84.4 rushing yards per game.
Offensively, running back Kalib Hicks has rushed for 1,176 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Jordyn Bailey has 556 receiving yards and four scores. Quarterback Khalon Davis has thrown 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Henigan said his players and coaches are eager to build off last week’s momentum.
“Last week was a pretty good indication that these kids are dialed in,” Henigan said. “They know what time of the year this is — it’s win-or-your-season-is-over time of year. Our kids get that. They know they also have to take it day by day. Ultimately, the teams that keep playing have a lot of luck, are well-coached, and continue to get better every day. If we can do all of those things, we can play with anyone.”