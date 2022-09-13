An area showdown between two District 7-5A foes Tuesday ended in triumph for the home side as Ryan knocked off Lake Dallas 3-1.
The Lady Raiders rallied from a 25-21 first set defeat to take the next three and win the match in convincing fashion. Senior middle blocker Darla Crow played a key role throughout the match with 20 kills, six digs and six blocks, at times coming up with mini runs herself to help Ryan get over the line.
“We needed to fight, be scrappy and just keep putting the ball on their side of the net until they got frustrated,” said Ryan coach Nicole Hervey of what she told her players before their final push in the fourth set. “Then of course, take care of the ball. My hitters, we were talking about what was open and making sure we’re being intentional with what we do. And get the ball to Darla, she’s having a good game.”
It all added up to the Lady Raiders picking up their first win of district play after falling 3-1 to Birdville in its district opener Friday.
A pregame injury to senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Bella Ambriz complicated matters for them early on. Coming into the match, she led the team with 35 aces and ranked third in digs at 244 on the season. Ryan dealt with a similar situation earlier this season when it lost starting libero KK Haley to a concussion just before a match against Van Alstyne, which it went on to win 3-1.
Hervey said postgame the team believes Ambriz may have torn her anterior cruciate ligament. Losing her for an extended period would be a tough blow for a team that also lost all-area outside hitter Halli Keese to a season-ending injury the week before the season started.
“It’s brutal for [Ambriz]. She’s a senior DS who’s had to fill in at libero several times. It’s devastating, for her especially and for us,” Hervey said. “We had to roll with the punches when she went out in warmups, but that’s kind of been the story of our season.
“We’ve had people out all season long, so I feel like for us it was just coming together as a team and fighting. We have to learn to fight and tonight, that’s what it was about.”
Junior Aspen Hicks posted 33 assists, 15 digs and four kills to help lead Ryan while Haley led the defensive effort with 39 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Kailyn Head added seven kills and 23 digs as sophomore Jaida Gray notched eight kills and 19 digs.
For the Falcons, junior Reagan Hamm notched a triple-double with 10 kills, 16 assists and 10 digs. Senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Rachel Armstrong added 11 kills, six digs and three blocks. Senior setter Olivia Wood added 16 assists.
After Lake Dallas (8-10, 0-2 in district) took the first point of the opening set, Ryan went on a 3-0 run to hold an early edge. The Lady Raiders (15-16, 1-1 in district) controlled early before the Falcons made a push to lead 11-8 in the middle portion. Ryan rallied to make it 19-17 down the stretch, but Lake Dallas ultimately took the first set 25-21.
“They were playing their game and their style of volleyball [in the first set]. Clean, knowing your roles and doing your job volleyball.” coach Kameshia Levingston said. “Continuing to work on finishing a game, starting a game and having confidence that we can win a game [is key moving forward].”
Starting similarly to the first, the Falcons took the opening point of the second set before Ryan went on a 5-0 run. The Lady Raiders’ edge narrowed to 9-7 before Crow scored four of the team’s five points in one stretch to put them up 17-11. Another Lake Dallas push was stymied late in the set by a 4-0 Ryan run, capped by two Crow kills as Ryan ultimately took the second set 25-18.
The third set was all Lady Raiders early once again as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Falcons responded to tie it at 15-all and 16-all. Ryan took over from there to pull away for a 25-19 triumph.
Lake Dallas controlled the fourth set early on, leading 7-4 after a 1-0 Lady Raiders start. It maintained the lead for much of the set, holding a 20-17 edge late that forced a Ryan timeout. The Lady Raiders took over from there, though, rattling off a 6-0 run to lead by three before holding off a late push to win the fourth and decisive set, 25-23.
The Falcons host Richland (18-12, 1-1 in district) on Friday while Ryan travels to face Grapevine (4-14, 0-1 in district before Tuesday).
“Gaining consistency and just getting our cohesion on the court,” said Hervey of the team’s biggest key moving forward. “Getting cohesion, consistency and just getting in our heads that we can win and we can outwork anybody that’s out there.”