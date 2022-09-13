Crow graphic
Ryan middle blocker Darla Crow played a key role in the Lady Raider's 3-1 win over area foe Lake Dallas on Tuesday. She notched 20 kills, six digs and six blocks in the victory.

 John Fields/DRC

An area showdown between two District 7-5A foes Tuesday ended in triumph for the home side as Ryan knocked off Lake Dallas 3-1.

The Lady Raiders rallied from a 25-21 first set defeat to take the next three and win the match in convincing fashion. Senior middle blocker Darla Crow played a key role throughout the match with 20 kills, six digs and six blocks, at times coming up with mini runs herself to help Ryan get over the line.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

