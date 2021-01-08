ARLINGTON — One more.
For the first time in a season defined by high expectations and an extremely tough Region II playoff road, Ryan players and coaches finally allowed themselves to look ahead to the one game everyone in the state predicted the Raiders would be in before the season started — the Class 5A Division I state championship.
But not before having to outlast one more tough opponent.
In a game that was much closer than the final score indicates, Ryan’s smothering defense forced four turnovers and scored twice, including one that was part of a 21-point flurry in the final seven minutes, 15 seconds as the Raiders pulled away to beat Mansfield Summit 49-35 in the Class 5A Division I state semifinal at AT&T Stadium.
Ryan’s three scores down the stretch broke open what was a 28-27 game.
With the win, Ryan (14-0) is back in the title game for a second consecutive season and the seventh time in program history. They’ll face Cedar Park (14-0) at 7 p.m. next Friday back in Arlington. Ryan is looking for its first title since 2002.
“At the beginning of the week, coach [Dave Henigan] told us that we’d been working for 27 weeks; we worked for that long and that hard to get to the game we wanted to be at — state,” senior Ty Marsh said. “We didn’t want to waste it.”
The thing is, Summit didn’t want to waste its opportunity, either. The fourth-place team from District 4-5A was in its first state semifinal in school history but played like it had been there countless times. The Jags continued to counterpunch the No. 1 team in the state all night and only trailed 28-13 early in the third quarter. With time running out, the Jaguars proceeded to score two touchdowns — one off a 79-yard catch from Auburn signee Hal Presley and the other on a 2-yard run from quarterback David Hopkins. Hopkins’ score came with 10:09 left in the game and trimmed Ryan’s lead to 28-27.
Presley finished with three catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.
To make matters worse for the Raiders, its offense couldn’t respond to Hopkins’ score and was forced to punt.
But that’s when the Ryan defense took over, blocking a punt and setting the Ryan offense up at the Summit 12-yard line.
One play later, Texas signee Ja’Tavion Sanders took a double-reverse pass and found quarterback Seth Henigan in the end zone. The score gave Ryan an 8-point lead.
“We’ve been practicing that play since my sophomore year, but we hadn’t run it in a game yet,” Seth Henigan said. He finished the game with 207 passing yards and three total touchdowns. “I was excited when it was called. Even though I was covered, JT threw it up, and I just tried to make a play.”
That wasn’t the last big play Ryan had in its bag of tricks.
Just more than a minute later, with Summit trying to answer, Hopkins was drilled from behind by MarQuice Hill Jr. The ball popped free to DJ Arkansas, who returned it 32 yards the other way to extend Ryan’s lead to 42-27 with 6:05 left.
Ke’Ori Hicks added a 19-yard touchdown run to cap Ryan’s flurry and put the game out of reach.
Despite being held to under 200 yards in the first half, Ryan finished with 394 total yards. Oklahoma signee Billy Bowman Jr. caught a game-high 13 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.
“We knew it was going to be up to the defense to hold the rope at the end of the game,” Arkansas said. “I saw the ball in the air and had to catch it and take it to the crib. We just had to finish the game.”
Arkansas’ defensive score was one of two for Ryan. Marsh opened the game with a 12-yard fumble return.
“Our defense played great the entire night. We had some mess-ups on offense, but we just tried to stay level-minded and play our game,” Seth Henigan said. “We have got to play better next week if we expect to win.”
Ryan coach Dave Henigan agreed, but credited his team for powering through against a tough Summit squad.
“That was a good football team we just played. Make no mistake about it,” coach Henigan said. “People look at their record and don’t give them enough credit, but that’s a very talented team that plays hard and has been the cardiac kids as of late. We knew we’d have to play hard until the very end, and that’s exactly what happened.”
“People think it’s going to be easy. But this late in the season, it’s not easy. It’s just not. I’m proud of our kids for battling.”