Ryan coach Ryan Trowbridge wanted his team’s nondistrict schedule to be as tough as humanly possible.
Mission accomplished. Now the Raiders hope that tough road will start yielding more victories.
The Raiders head into Tuesday’s District 8-5A opener against crosstown rival Denton with just one preseason win in their first eight games, having played the likes of the Frisco schools, Trophy Club Nelson and other top area programs. That includes Friday’s 3-0 home loss to Lucas Lovejoy, which scored all of its goals in the first half.
“We want to play the best. We want to see where we stand, and then going into district we are ready to play,” Trowbridge said. “It can be a tough road, but if you can withstand that heat early on and then get it together at the right time … we don’t need to be peaking in the preseason. We need to peak midway through district if we want to make a run.
“Every year I wonder, ‘Do I want to play these teams?’ But every year we do it, and it’s designed to get us ready.”
The goal for the Raiders is to hit the mental reset button and trust that this hard road was worth it. And as Trowbridge pointed out, it’s not out of the question. In 1999, the girls team didn’t win a single nondistrict game but ended up in the state tournament. The boys cobbled together a similar run in 2001. Under Trowbridge, the Raiders are only two seasons removed from having played in the third round of the postseason.
The district schedule includes Denton, Braswell, The Colony, Little Elm, Lake Dallas and Justin Northwest.
“I’ve watched some teams play. I don’t know where anything is going to fall; everything changes all the time,” Trowbridge said. “If I didn’t feel like we are in it, then I shouldn’t have a job. We’re doing what we feel like we have to do to go be competitive in the district. Our goal is to go win championships, so that’s what we are going to go try and do.”
While Ryan’s offense couldn’t get going on Friday, its defense also didn’t have an answer for Lovejoy’s Riley O’Donnell. The Leopards’ star player scored the first goal inside the first nine minutes of the game on a breakaway. He then assisted on the third goal as he flicked a perfect cross to teammate Alan Beaney near the mouth of the goal.
That score came with 7:59 left in the first half. Not even three minutes earlier, Cade Novicke scored off a deflection by the Ryan keeper, who had just fended off a shot from O’Donnell.
“The one positive up to this point for us is that from the beginning of the year until now, we are a completely different team,” Trowbridge said. “The score tonight doesn’t reflect that. I think you play them again, and you know to neutralize [O’Donnell]. If you do that, it’s a different game.”