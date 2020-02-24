KELLER — With Monday’s playoff opener tied at 20 heading into halftime, Ryan junior Kevin Thompson knew his team needed a spark if the Raiders were going to hold off a hot-shooting Birdville team down the stretch.
Thompson more than obliged, scoring all but two of his team-high 16 points in the second half — including three 3-pointers — to lift the Raiders to a 55-45 win over Birdville in a Class 5A Region I bi-district game at Keller Timber Creek. Thompson was the only one to reach double figures for the Raiders, who hit six 3-pointers in the second half and relied on production from a deep bench throughout the game to secure their first postseason win since 2017.
Incidentally, the team that bounced Ryan from the playoffs that year was Birdville.
Ryan (17-10) faces the winner of Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt and Arlington Seguin in the area round.
“I knew I had to turn it up for the team,” Thompson said. “I started feeling myself, and I just kept going with it. I can’t explain it. The whole team, coach, the fans. This was wild.”
Monday’s game was Ryan’s first playoff appearance since 2018, when it lost in the first round. And in many ways, it showed. A young, inexperienced squad jumped out to an eight-point lead early but slowly but surely started turning the ball over and missing easy baskets. The Hawks (22-10), who were led by Josh Joe’s 17 points and another 14 from Chase Henderson, started building momentum and took their first lead on a 3-pointer from Joe to open the third quarter.
But just as both teams began trading punches, Thompson and Billy Bowman Jr. emerged to give Ryan the spark it needed. With the game knotted at 30, the duo threw up back-to-back treys to give Ryan a 6-point lead. After a quick score from Birdville, Thompson scored and was fouled on the play. He made the free throw, extending Ryan’s lead to seven going into the fourth quarter.
Ryan scored 16 points over the final eight minutes and built as much as a 12-point lead.
Marcette Lawson added nine points for Ryan. Bowman chipped in eight.
“I think both teams were playing pretty tight in the first half. They were shooting 21% at the half, and we were shooting 37% at the half,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “I told the kids at half that we now have playoff experience, so let’s go out there and execute. I also had confidence in our pressure; they aren’t as deep as I think we are. We were able to wear them down, and then we started getting the ball inside, and that made the outside shots easier.
“Everyone played a part. All year long, we’ve talked about our depth. And they can all contribute.”