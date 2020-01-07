With one minute, five seconds left on the clock and his team clinging to a five-point lead, Ryan guard Isaiah Novil turned to chase down a long inbounds pass by The Colony. With the ball hanging in the air for what seemed like an eternity, Novil leaped as high as he could and muscled it away near half court before racing the other way for an easy layup.
The heads-up play gave Ryan the separation it needed and was a microcosm of how things had been playing out all night as the Raiders used a mix of suffocating defense and clutch shooting to continually stay several steps ahead in a 62-52 win.
The win gives Ryan (11-5, 2-0 District 8-5A) a huge confidence boost going into Friday’s showdown at Braswell.
Novil finished with 15 points. Treshaun Shivers added 14 and EJ McBath chipped in 12.
“I’ve seen growth throughout the year,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “We’ve been in a few games like that where we’ve given up a lead, and now we’ve had back-to-back district games where a team made a run, and we were able to separate and make the plays necessary to win the game.
“There are a lot of new faces in that locker room and a lot of different roles. But they’re playing for one another.”
Ryan finished the game with seven 3-pointers. But it was its ability to score inside and out while also adding points in transition that kept The Colony off kilter for most of the night. Defensively, the Raiders challenged everything and rarely gave the Cougars’ offense an opportunity to breathe.
When The Colony did climb back in, Ryan found a way to pull away. Leading by one early in the third quarter, Ryan used a 15-7 run to take a nine-point lead into the final eight minutes. A 3-pointer by Shivers a few minutes later extended the lead to 12, but the Cougars came storming back to trim Ryan’s lead to five.
The Colony had the ball with 1:05 left and a chance to build momentum, but Novil’s forced turnover and basket killed the rally. Including that bucket, Ryan outscored The Colony 7-2 the rest of the way.
“Defensively, these kids have really bought into guarding the basketball and applying pressure,” Overstreet said. “And going back to the climate in that locker room, they are in it for each other. At the end of the day, they are going to make the extra pass, slide over to take the charge, and they are going to win loose balls late. Our goal throughout district is 1-0 each and every game. We’ve accomplished that twice.”
Lady Raiders suffer first district loss
The Colony’s offense basically consisted of just two scoring threats, but that was more that what the Lady Raiders could handle as they lost 79-48 at Billy Ryan Gym. It was Ryan’s first district loss of the season.
The Colony (13-9, 3-1) was paced by the duo of Jewel Spear and Tamia Jones, who scored 31 and 25 points, respectively. They each had 18 by halftime, as the Lady Cougars built an 18-point lead. Going into the fourth quarter, The Colony led 56-31 and continued to pour it on late. Ryan scored 17 points in that frame, but it did little to stop the bleeding.
Ryan (9-12, 2-1) was led by Larissa Moser’s 22 points.
“The score was what it was, but I still saw growth tonight,” Ryan coach Monesha Allen said. “We put points on the board that we usually struggle with. At the end of the day, we have to stay positive because it’s still early in the season.”